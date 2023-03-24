In what turned out to be a unanimous vote by league coaches, the Carterville Lions are the pick to win the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference.

And why not? The Lions won 33 games last year and return practically everybody. Pinckneyville actually knocked the Lions out of postseason play last spring, so the Panthers might be the best bet to win the league, if not Carterville.

CARTERVILLE

The Lions, led by head coach Will Capie, now in his eighth season as head coach and 15th year in the program, returns eight full-time starters and one part-time starter from last year’s 33-3 team (8-0 in the Mississippi Division of the R2R) that advanced all the way to the sectional final.

Back in the fold are: senior shortstop Hunter Noto, senior outfielder/designated player Sadie Ziegler, senior outfielder Kayelyn Rice, senior first baseman Avi Tomas, junior third baseman Amayah Doyle, junior catcher Kennedy Rushing, junior catcher Maddie Rosenberry, junior pitcher/first baseman Lacie Carr, and junior second baseman Karson Caudill.

Of that group, six were selected All-Conference – Doyle, Carr, Rushing, Noto, Rice, and Rosenberry; three were All-South – Rushing, Carr and Doyle; and three were All-State – Doyle (First Team), Carr (Second Team) and Rushing (Third Team).

“I feel that we will be right there in the conference race again this year,” Capie said. Pinckneyville also returns eight of their nine starters from last year's team and Anna-Jonesboro will be stronger, as well.”

Capie said experience, particularly in big games, is an asset for the Lions.

“We also have a ton of depth, moreso than any other team I’ve seen at Carterville,” he said. “Our kids are hungry and competing every day. A talented influx of freshmen has made practices very intense.”

PINCKNEYVILLE

The Panthers are hoping to take the next step after advancing to the Super-Sectional game last year, finishing 21-15 overall and 2-6 in the Mississippi.

Returning to the squad are: senior outfielder Emily Ruppert, senior pitcher Addie Waggoner, junior catcher Ava Adcock, junior pitcher Zoey Kellerman, junior outfielder/third baseman/pitcher Rileigh Harris, sophomore first baseman/pitcher Shea Pyatt, sophomore second baseman/third baseman Bella Morgan, sophomore outfielder/catcher Alyssa Brokering, and sophomore outfielder Layla Yates.

Of that group, Kellerman was First Team All-Conference, All-South, and Third Team All-State last year. Ruppert was First Team All-Conference, and Harris was Second Team All-Conference.

“Carterville has to be favored in the conference race because of how they played last year, and they bring in a very strong freshman class, as well,” said Panthers head coach Alan Engelhardt, now in his 10th season as head coach.

“I think we have a chance to compete with them at the top because of how we finished last year, but we have something to prove after finishing last in conference. Anna-Jonesboro has been building its program, so they (Wildcats) will be a tough out,” Engelhardt said. “Nashville has such a strong tradition and a few good pieces. Du Quoin will probably be rebuilding a bit after losing several talented players.”

Engelhardt said he thinks experience mixed with talent is a strong suit for his ballclub.

“We still aren’t senior-laden, but we have several girls who have now played in big games at the varsity level,” he said. “Pitching should be a strength of ours as we return Addie Waggoner, who threw a no-hitter in the sectional last year, and Shea Pyatt, who threw very well down the stretch when Addie was injured.

“Zoey Kellerman and Rileigh Harris give us added depth at the position. We are also strong up the middle with Ava Adcock (C.), Ella Keene (SS), and Emily Ruppert (CF) all being very good defenders.”

Engelhardt said the Panthers are striving for more consistency this spring.

“Our goal is to advance farther than we did last year and to compete for a conference and state championship,” he said. “To do that, we have to be better at understanding the importance of every pitch we see, throw, or field.”

ANNA-JONESBORO

The Wildcats, led by coach Rodney Seip, finished 20-12 last year. Seip welcomes back nine players who were either full- or part-time starters last year.

They include: seniors Avery Osman (outfield), Shea Thorn (catcher), Jenna Sadler (outfield) and Carmi Smith (outfield) and sophomores Arianna Turner (third base), Hallie Plott (second base), Ruby Yates (pitcher/designated player), Chesnee Marks (pitcher), and Olivia Schaefer (outfield, utility).

Of that group, Osman was selected All-Conference, All-South and All-State. She received the same accolades as a sophomore. Sadler joined Osman as All-Conference First Team. Turner and Thorn were named Second Team All-Conference.

Payton Seip was the lone senior starter who graduated.

“We have an extremely competitive conference with multiple teams advancing deep into the postseason every year,” Seip said. “Our goals are to compete for the conference title and to continue to grow as a ball team.”

Last year, Seip said, he had a the opportunity to play “a bunch of young girls,” allowing them to get valuable playing experience.

“I am hoping that carries over to this season,” he said. “I believe the A-J softball program is turning the corner and can be a very competitive team in the very tough Mississippi Division of the River to River for the foreseeable future.”

NASHVILLE

The Hornettes finished 4-4 in the conference and 17-16 overall last year, losing to Murphysboro in the regional championship.

Led by eight-year head coach Shaun Renth, returning starters include: senior catcher Valerie Combs, senior infielder Colleen Jahnke, senior infielder Korbi Rhine, senior pitcher/infielder/outfielder Emma Eberhart, senior first baseman Jill Kuhl, and junior pitcher Keeghan Renth.

Of that group, Combs, Kuhl, Jahnke, and Rhine were selected All-Conference. Combs and Jahnke were also All-South and All-State.

“I feel like the conference is going to be a dog fight this year,” Renth said. “We have a lot of talented teams in the conference, so every day will be a battle. I honestly feel that anyone in the conference could win it."

Renth said he really likes his team.

“It is a good group of girls to be around,” he said. “They fight until the end and give themselves a chance. I feel our hitting will be the strength of our team. We return our three biggest run producers in Combs, Jahnke, and Kuhl.”

DU QUOIN

The Indians return eight full- or part-time starters from last year’s squad. Back in the fold are: junior catcher Ellie Searby, junior third baseman Madison Lee, sophomore second baseman Makaily Hicks, senior outfielder Riley Atkins, senior outfielder Ella Davis, junior outfielder Ashlyn Waters, junior designated player Hanna Bartnicki, and sophomore pitcher Kennedy Morse.

Of that group, Searby is the lone returning All-Conference performer.

Du Quoin finished 2-6 in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference in 2022 and was 12-15 overall, bowing out to Pinckneyville in the regional.

“We have a lot of movable parts this year,” said 18-year head coach Jason James. “We have to find a shortstop, so our defense will have a lot of kids playing out of position to start the season. It may take a while until we get everything figured out.”

James said Carterville would have to be the favorite to win the league this spring with Pinckneyville right behind them.

“The rest of us are pretty even, I believe” James said. “I would say our strong point will be our hitting. We have several girls with great power and a few with good speed. Our hitting will have to keep us in the game.”