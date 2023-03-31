The Carmi-White County Bulldogs tied for first place in the Black Diamond Conference East Division last year with Hamilton County. Both teams finished 8-2 in league play.

The Bulldogs return several players this year and are expected to be in the thick of the title race this spring and have been tabbed the favorite by league coaches.

Kaylea Stubblefield is in her second year as head coach of Carmi-White County after a successful run as an athlete, having graduated in 2016.

She welcomes back one senior – KC Milligan (first base/catcher) – three juniors – Audrey Upton (pitcher), Mara Serafini (shortstop) and Kadie Simmons (pitcher/utility) – and two sophomores – Alayna Johnson (catcher) and Alexa Knight (utility).

Of that group, Upton was BDC Most Valuable Player and All-South and Milligan was All-Conference.

The Bulldogs finished 8-2 in the BDC last spring for a co-championship with Hamilton County and 16-7 overall before falling to Harrisburg in the regional semifinals.

“Much like last year, I feel that we will be among the top of the Black Diamond Conference once again as we have some key players returning for us,” Stubblefield said. “The BDC has always been a tougher conference for the most part and most games are not going to be an easy win. However, if we come out and play our best, I think we’re going to like the outcome.”

Stubblefield said there is no power shortage with her team.

“Our girls have put up 31 hits, six home runs and scored 30 runs through our first three games,” she said. “And it helps to have a veteran pitcher like Upton in the circle. I definitely think this team has the capability of making it out of the regional this spring.”

ELDORADO

Coach Aly Mahoney-Griffin is in her first year at the helm for the Eagles. She previously assisted at the high school and had also coached at the junior high.

She welcomes several returning starters, including: seniors Kylee Oglesby (third base) and Cassidy Wells (outfield); juniors Adrianna Hendrix (outfield/utility), Sydney Farmer (catcher), Macy Hearn (outfield/second base), and Halle Kate Oldham (pitcher); and sophomore Brooklyn Biggerstaff (middle infield).

Of that group, Oglesby was an All-Conference performer last year. The Eagles were winless in the league a year at 0-10 and were 3-17 overall.

“I think we have a lot to work on to be competitive in our conference this year,” Mahoney-Griffin said. “I believe by the end of the season we should be able to compete. We have a lot of fresh legs on our team this year and some injuries. I look for Carmi and Fairfield to be the top competitors in our conference.”

Mahoney-Griffin said she also likes the positive attitudes that her players are showing.

“They all have a goal that they want to work towards and it’s nice to see them working on them inside and outside of practice,” she said.

EDWARDS COUNTY

The Lions, led by seven-year head coach (the last two with Edwards County) Chris Shelton, have an underclassman-heavy squad this spring.

Seven freshmen are part of the varsity roster. There are only five seniors and one sophomore with no juniors. Senior returnees include: Rebakah Pittman (outfield), Lexi Harper (outfield), Olivia Bosecker (first base-pitcher), and Sidney Watson (third base). Senior Maria Williams did not play varsity ball last year, but is hoping to find playing time this season.

The returning sophomore is Avery Sweeny (outfield).

According to Shelton, impact freshmen include pitcher Allison Groff, catcher Kyndall Richards, shortstop Grace Bishop, and second baseman Alice Robb.

Of that group, Bishop has already slugged five home runs through four games.

“As long as we can throw strikes and play defense, I think we will be OK,” Shelton said. “I am pretty confident in our offense. I think we will score enough runs.”

HAMILTON COUNTY

Several attempts to reach Hamilton County head coach Lynn Braden proved unsuccessful. The Foxes were 8-2 within the BDC last year, tying for first place with Carmi-White County.

They were 22-11 overall.

According to Athletic Director Clint Winemiller, the team’s top pitcher returning is Kaylie Brake. Other key returnees include Cambria Currie (infield/outfield), Chayli Phelps (second base), and Kaelee Karcher (outfield/catcher).

FLORA

Coach Emily Borrelli begins her fifth season at the helm of the Wolfgals. She welcomes back seven starters from last year’s team which finished 5-5 in the BDC and 13-14 overall.

Back are seniors Emma Kitley (catcher), Ava Cammon (third base/pitcher), Lanie Carder (pitcher) and Mallory Myers (second base/outfield). Others include: junior Kathryn Jennings (outfield), sophomore Payton Campos (outfield/infield), and sophomore Jaidyn Carter (infielder/catcher).

Of that group, Kitley was an All-Conference selection last year.

"Our goal every season is to be conference champion and win a regional,” Borrelli said. “This year is no different. We finished .500 (5-5) in a very good BDC East last year and feel we can improve on that and take a shot at coming out towards the top.”

Borrelli said Carmi won the conference last year and Hamilton County always has really good teams, but the conference is competitive from top to bottom, so it will be challenging.

“I feel like we have the pitching and hitting all up and down the lineup to compete with any team,” she said. “Our non-conference schedule is tough and we do that to prepare us for the conference and postseason. So, I think we are built to be successful come late May when the conference race takes shape and the focus will shift to a postseason run."

Borrelli said she likes her squad.

"I have a great group of young ladies this season,” she said. “This team is hardworking and passionate about softball. We are a young team, but we have four strong senior leaders. This current Wolfgal softball team is full of grit and fight.”

FAIRFIELD

Fairfield Mules head coach Tonya Conrad is in her eighth season as head coach. She welcomes back six starters from a team last year that finished 14-15.

Back are senior first baseman Kate Book; sophomore second baseman Hunter Kirk, junior shortstop Mabry Ellis, sophomore third baseman Olivia Smith, junior pitcher Reaghan Wells, and sophomore catcher Kayden Wells.

Of that group, Kayden and Reaghan Wells were both All-Conference selections last year.

Team pitchers are Smith, Kirk and Ali Rice.

“We should be somewhere in the middle of the pack in our conference this year,” Conrad said. “Carmi should be the favorite.”