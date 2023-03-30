The Johnston City Indians (9-1) would rate a slight edge to win the BDC West Division race this spring, although Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher (6-0 with wins over Marion and Mount Vernon), Goreville (3-0), Vienna (4-1) and Trico (Super-Sectional appearance last spring) may have something to say about that.

JOHNSTON CITYThe Indians return six starters this spring, including three seniors, two juniors, and one sophomore.

Senior returnees are: Addyson Trout (catcher), Gabby Overturf (pitcher), and Bailey Weber (third base). Juniors are: Hope Newell (second base) and Hallie Newell (outfield). The sophomore back in the fold is Zoe Cullum (shortstop and outfield).

Of that group, Overturf was captain of the All-Conference team. Cullum was also selected All-Conference.

Head coach Scott Hutchinson, now in his 11th season as head coach for the Tribe, is hopeful that JC can improve upon its 21-9 overall record last year and 6-2 finish in the BDC West. Both league losses were to Trico.

The Indians are already 9-1 with the only loss a 4-3 decision at the hands of another Class 2A powerhouse – Carterville.

“We feel very confident about the conference race. It’s a tough schedule, but we look forward to facing some of the best teams in Southern Illinois,” said JC Athletic Director Josh Pietrantoni, speaking on behalf of Hutchinson who was unavailable for comment.

Pietrantoni said the Indians have strong leadership.

“And we have a very deep roster full of girls capable of filling in and covering multiple spots. Our goal would be to win conference and make a deep run in the postseason.”

ZRC

The Tornadoes, led by second-year head coach Anthony Pasquino, enjoyed a solid season in 2022, finishing 16-7 overall. Within the BDC, they struggled, however, going 2-5 in the league and falling to Pinckneyville in the regional championship.

Back on the squad are four seniors and three juniors. Seniors include: Hanna Burzynski (first base), McKensie Jackson (catcher), Skylar Hudson (third base), and Tori Crain (outfield).

Juniors include Hayley Pasquino (pitcher), Shelby Grove (outfield), and Reagan Gilbert (second base).

Of that group, Pasquino and Jackson each received All-Conference recognition. Pasquino was also selected All-South and Third Team All-State.

“Although the Black Diamond Conference West is arguably one of the toughest conferences in Southern Illinois at this time, I feel we have a very solid chance at competing for a conference title and playing deep into the postseason,” Pasquino said. “Every team in our conference is very competitive with some of the top pitchers in the area.”

TRICO

The Pioneers, led by veteran head coach Drew Franklin, return six starters to the fold.

Back on the squad are: Josie Wettig (pitcher), Madi Rathert (pitcher), Mia Jimenez (outfield), Tessa Nehrt (outfield), Taylor Cottom and Lexi Stroub (infield).

Of that group, Wettig was named the BDC West Most Valuable Player and was also All-South and All-State. Rathert was All-Conference and All-South. Cotom was All-Conference and All-South, too.

The Pioneers finished 29-4 overall last season and went 7-1 in the conference to claim that championship.

Trico won both the regional and sectional before falling to Casey Westfield in the Class 1A Super-Sectional.

“The conference race will be an all-out war with several teams capable of winning,” Franklin said.

As for the Pioneers… Franklin said he likes what he sees.

“I like our grit and our cohesiveness,” he said. “We are very young with only one senior, but we should improve as the season goes on.”

GOREVILLE

Coach Shanna Green, now in her 17th season as head coach, welcomes back one senior, five juniors and one sophomore to the lineup.

The lone senior is Reese Ray (pitcher). Juniors are: Kyndall Webb (third base), Abby Compton (shortstop), Ahnalynn Hays (outfield), Addi Harris (outfield) and Jayden Tripp (pitcher/third base). The lone sophomore returnee is Brea Suits (infield).

Of that group, Ray and Webb were both selected All-Conference, All-South, and Third Team All-State last year.

The Blackcats finished 3-4 in the BDC in 2022 and were 11-17 overall, including a 1-0 loss to Trico in the sectional championship. They are expecting to be as strong, if not stronger this year.

“We really feel with our core starters back in the lineup this year, and the group of freshmen that have been added, we could be right in the running for the conference championship, and could make a good run in the postseason,” Green said.

The veteran head coach said the conference is particularly tough this season with Trico, Johnston City, ZRC and Vienna all presenting difficult matchups.

“We have good leadership,” Green said. “There are eight girls who played most of our games last year, so they bring that experience with them into this year. They have all set a goal to get better every day, to win the conference, and to win at least one more game than they did in the postseason last year.”

VIENNA

Marc Palmer is now in his 13th season as softball head coach for the Eagles. He welcomes back one senior, one junior, and four sophomores.

The lone senior is Annabeth Webb (first base). The only junior is Emmy Vinson (pitcher). Sophomores are: Rayonna Ridley (outfield), Ayva Rush (shortstop), Casey Norris (second base/catcher), and Anniston Steinmann (third base).

Of that group, Vinson and Rush were both selected All-Conference. Vinson was also named to the SI Select Team.

Vienna finished 9-15 last year and was ousted from regional play by Anna-Jonesboro.

“The BDC West is a really competitive conference,” Palmer said. “It is loaded with pitching. ZRC is probably the frontrunner with Pasquino, but JC has Overturf, Goreville has Ray and Trico has Wettig, so it’s going to be a war.”

Palmer said his ballclub is young.

“But we have a real nice group of underclassmen,” he said. “The big question is maturity. Can we compete at the varsity level?”