Prep Softball | Senior leaders, Rhine and Sherrard, pace Marion softballers

MARION — Senior outfielder Karris Rhine and senior infielder Abbi Sherrard have been a huge factor in the Marion Wildcats success in softball the past few years.

They were integral parts of a 20-1 season last spring that resulted in a conference and regional championship. And they are front and center involved in the Wildcats' 13-5 start this spring, including a 5-1 mark in the South Seven Conference, good for first place.

Both players are hitting close to .500 on the season with Rhine inserted in the leadoff spot of the batting order and Sherrard serving as the team's clean-up hitter in the No. 4 slot.

Rhine leads the team in home runs with five and runs scored with 21. She also boasts 20 hits and has driven in 13.

Sherrard, meanwhile, has belted three homers and driven in a team-high 22 runs with 19 hits and 13 runs scored.

And in a COVID-19-shortened season last spring, the two were mighty impressive. Rhine belted 11 home runs and drove in a whopping 35 while batting a white-hot .565. Sherrard wasn't too shabby herself, finishing with six homers and 25 runs batted in to go along with her .467 batting average.

As eye-popping as those numbers may be, this duo is impactful to the team in so many additional ways.

"It's also their defense in the field and their leadership that makes these two girls so good and so important to our success," said Marion head coach Joy Neal. "Karris has that drive that only some athletes possess. She sets the tone for our offense and she is exactly who we want hitting when the pressure's on. As for Abbi, she has frequently come through for us with big hits when we have runners on base. "

Neal said the two standouts, who are also top-notch students academically, have completely different personalities.

"Karris is more of the intense type - always very focused, while Abbi is the jokester, always keeping everyone loose in the dugout. You can't help but laugh when she's around. She even makes me laugh sometimes and that's pretty hard to do. It's a very endearing quality. I think they balance each other out very well."

Rhine said "it's been an absolute ride" when describing her softball career at MHS.

"I have spent a lot of time with my teammates not only on the field but away from it," she said. "A lot of us hang out together. We all get along well."

Rhine said she is a workout fanatic, spending much of her free time developing her core strength or swatting pitches in the batting cage. She said she visited the batting cage 76 consecutive days after Christmas and would routinely video her workouts to look for imperfections in her swing.

That would be the definition of intense.

"My goal has always been to outwork everyone, whether it's dead lift repetitions or swings," Rhine said. "I want to do anything and everything I can to become a better ballplayer."

Rhine said her mental approach to hitting is as important as being physically prepared.

"Everything you do in sports eventually comes down to the mental part of the game," she said. "With me, it's about trusting my swing and not overthinking it. Hitting is all about confidence. If you go up to the plate believing you're going to do damage, there's a better chance you will as opposed to not having that confidence."

Rhine said that a couple of her favorite individual moments in softball with the Wildcats included game-changing home runs against Carbondale and Pinckneyville, but it is the team's success the last few years that has given her the biggest thrill.

"Winning the conference and the regional last year was great. And I like how our team has bounced back this season after a slow start. For those people who thought we were done when we lost our No. 1 pitcher (Kaitlyn Reuss) to injury, we're out to prove them wrong."

Rhine recently announced that she had accepted a scholarship offer from Austin Peay University in Tennessee.

"I'm absolutely stoked about it - very excited," she said. "It's been a dream of mine since I was little to someday play college softball and to do it at a Division I school makes it even more special. I can't thank my parents (Keith and Becky), coaches, and teammates enough for the support they have given me over the years. I wouldn't be where I am today without them."

Rhine plans to obtain a degree in sports management and said she would like to coach softball somewhere after graduation.

Sherrard has taken almost the polar opposite approach to the game this season than Rhine.

"With me, it's all about having fun this spring - reducing the stress levels," she said. "I have been playing competitive softball for a number of years now and I recently decided that I'm not going to continue to play at the collegiate level.

"My body's been breaking down too much. My shoulder, knee and back have all caused me problems at one point or another. I love softball, but I don't want to be hurting years from now. I want to be happy, healthy and able to do things with children of my own in the years ahead."

Toward that end, Sherrard said she is enjoying every practice and every game as she knows her career will soon draw to a close.

"The secret ingredient for me is trusting myself. I know what I have to do to get ready for games. I'm a little smarter now than I used to be."

Sherrard said she has received offers to play college ball, but said academics will soon be her lone focus.

"I'm planning on getting into elementary education at SIU-Edwardsville. I want to teach someday."

Sherrard keeps an active schedule at MHS when not playing softball. She has been a volunteer worker for Marion's renowned preschool program - Kiddie City. She is a member of the National Honor Society, as well as the Spanish Honor Society and will travel with classmates to Spain over the summer.

Sherrard, who resides in Creal Springs with her parents, John and Missy, said she was readily accepted when she entered MHS.

"I wasn't sure if I would be or not coming from Adams School and not Marion Junior High, but everyone I have come in contact with has made me feel welcome."

Sherrard said her proudest accomplishment in softball was helping the Wildcats put together a 20-1 season during last spring's pandemic-shortened season.

"Last year was one of the school's best softball seasons ever," she said. "It was a lot of fun winning conference and then the regional. Hopefully, we can do it again this year, and maybe go further into the postseason."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0