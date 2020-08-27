Prep Softball | SIU bid for state series falls short, but IHSA praises facility

Groups representing Eastside Centre and Rantoul Family Sports Complex also bid for the tournament. But the allure of using the Slugger Complex’s main field, which can hold 1,300 fans, was simply too much for the IHSA to resist.

“It was our board’s opinion that the facility and financial package presented in the Louisville Slugger Complex was worthy of selection over the others,” Anderson said. “SIU has a very nice facility that warranted our consideration. The recent updates to their playing surface along with the stadium feel make it a great facility for softball.”

Gerlach said that SIU proposed adding extra bleachers to boost the capacity at its stadium, which has a listed capacity of 502. While there are no other softball fields on-site, SIU planned to involve a good chunk of its campus in the bid.

Gerlach said there were plans to expand the Recreation Center, located across the street from the stadium, to add an indoor facility and install FieldTurf to give teams a proper area in which to warm up before games.

“When you think of a state tournament, you’re thinking next level,” she said. “You want them to think it would be cool to play on this field. That’s what we were trying to do – present a next-level bid, something to sway them to come here.