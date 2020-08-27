Prep Softball | SIU bid for state series falls short, but IHSA praises facility

In the wake of Monday’s IHSA announcement that it will only hold regional championships in fall sports, an overlooked item stood out.
During its monthly Board of Directors Meeting, the organization voted to move the state softball semifinals and finals from the Eastside Centre in East Peoria to the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria, starting in 2021 and going through 2025.
That was no surprise. Although Eastside Centre has hosted state softball since 2001, the Slugger Complex is renowned as one of the top facilities in the Midwest. Bradley plays its home games there and also hosted the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
What may have surprised some was the identity of one of the other sites to bid for the tournament – SIU’s Charlotte West Stadium. And according to IHSA executive director Craig Anderson, as well as SIU associate athletic director Katie Gerlach, SIU’s bid wasn’t quite the lost cause some thought.
“No negative comments,” Gerlach said Wednesday when asked what the IHSA told SIU. “They just wanted the tournament in the central part of the state. We were excited with the possibility and thought it would be beneficial for our community and campus.”
A point of emphasis for the IHSA was that it wanted to have a stadium-type atmosphere for softball while maintaining the option for a complex. Bandits Stadium in suburban Chicago, where the NPF’s Chicago Bandits play home games, was also a finalist for that reason.
Groups representing Eastside Centre and Rantoul Family Sports Complex also bid for the tournament. But the allure of using the Slugger Complex’s main field, which can hold 1,300 fans, was simply too much for the IHSA to resist.
“It was our board’s opinion that the facility and financial package presented in the Louisville Slugger Complex was worthy of selection over the others,” Anderson said. “SIU has a very nice facility that warranted our consideration. The recent updates to their playing surface along with the stadium feel make it a great facility for softball.”
Gerlach said that SIU proposed adding extra bleachers to boost the capacity at its stadium, which has a listed capacity of 502. While there are no other softball fields on-site, SIU planned to involve a good chunk of its campus in the bid.
Gerlach said there were plans to expand the Recreation Center, located across the street from the stadium, to add an indoor facility and install FieldTurf to give teams a proper area in which to warm up before games.
“When you think of a state tournament, you’re thinking next level,” she said. “You want them to think it would be cool to play on this field. That’s what we were trying to do – present a next-level bid, something to sway them to come here.
“We were excited with the possibility and thought it would be a great opportunity. We thought it would be beneficial for our community and campus.”
SIU has hosted the MVC Tournament on multiple occasions, as well as an NCAA regional. The stadium was also used last spring and summer as a training base for the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois during their NPF season. It also hosted an NPF game last July when Marion’s Rent One Park wasn’t available because the Southern Illinois Miners were at home.
Citing the university’s good track record in hosting IHSA super-sectionals in boys basketball and baseball, Gerlach said it’s likely that it would be amenable to bidding for the state softball tournament again when the time arrives.
“You can’t predict the future, but our experience with the IHSA has gone well,” she said. “I do think we have great facilities and we do draw large crowds, as we saw during the basketball super-sectionals in March.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!