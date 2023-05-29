Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

JOHNSTON CITY — The art of the steal.

It’s a play that Johnston City players and fans who either attended Monday’s 2-0 Super-Sectional win over Freeburg or listened to it on the radio will tell their children and grandchildren about for decades to come.

With both teams locked in a scoreless duel, Johnston City's Lilly Armes led off the top of the fifth inning with a walk – the first issued by Freeburg hurler Samantha Roulanaitis.

Johnston City coach Scott Hutchinson quickly inserted pinch-runner, Peyton Smith. The sophomore speedster proceeded to steal second and advanced to third when Addy Trout grounded out to third for the first out.

What happened next was storybook epic.

Gabby Overturf popped up to third baseman Briley Schmittling, who caught the ball near home plate for the second out. She then spun around to check on Smith at third. Seeing that Smith was perched on the bag, she tossed the ball to her pitcher.

But as soon as Roulanaitis accepted the toss and turned her back to walk back to the pitching circle, Smith took off for home as though her life depended on it.

Alerted to the daring move by her teammates, Roulanaitis turned around and fired the ball to her catcher, Catie Beaston, who applied a tag to Smith as she dove head first across the dish. The tag came too late.

It was an outright steal of home, which might best be remembered moving forward as the immaculate deception.

To make it work, Smith had to make her break at precisely the right time, and even then, there was no guarantee she would make it home safely.

“Our team really needed that run at that particular time of the game,” Smith said. “I put everything I had into it. I wanted to give back to our pitcher, who was pitching a great game. I wanted her – one of our seniors - to win her last home game.”

Smith explained that Coach Hutchinson had given her the green light to go for it if she saw the opportunity.

“Basically, I waited for her to turn her back and then I went home,” Smith said. “I knew it was going to be close. I just knew that I had to make it because our team needed that run.”

The Indians tacked on an insurance run for a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning when Zoee Cullum delivered a one-out RBI single to right, driving in Hallie Newell, who had led off the inning with a single to right and had advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Overturf made the lead stand up with a complete-game, three-hit shutout.

Johnston City is now 31-5 and advances to the semifinals of the Class 2A state tournament in Peoria. The Indians will meet Beecher, a 4-0 winner over Lombard Montini in its Super-Sectional game. The semifinal match is set for 3 p.m. Friday at Louisville Slugger Field in Peoria. The championship and third-place games are Saturday.

“I’m just so ecstatic right now,” said the senior, who struck out four Midgets and walked none. “I was a little nervous knowing their record (33-1 entering the game), but after watching Goreville and Casey-Westfield play earlier today and knowing how good Casey’s record was (36-2), I was more confident about the outcome.

“After the first couple of innings, and once we finally scored, I was over-the-moon excited,” Overturf said. “And then when we scored another run the next inning, I was so much more confident.”

Overturf said she hasn’t been a part of a state tournament in softball since her eighth-grade year.

“I’m just really excited because I know we have a great team with the potential to go far.”

Cullum went 2-for-3 at the plate, stole two bases, and drove in the team’s second run.

“This means a lot to me,” the sophomore said. “I was really struggling for a while at the plate. Fortunately, the change up didn’t really bother me too much today. I’m just really happy I was able to help. A lot of people didn’t really expect us to go this far. I’m glad so many people showed up to support us.”

Freeburg coach Becky Mueth was frustrated with the loss.

“We knew going in it was going to be a great ballgame,” she said. “Facing a senior pitcher and catcher duo (Overturf and Trout) with their backs against the wall for their high school career and all that kind of stuff … we expected our offense to be better. We tagged the ball several times, but right to them. And they have a great defense. Usually, our hits find holes, but not today.”

Hutchinson was beyond happy after the game, hugging friends and fighting back tears.

“We’ve been going one game at a time, and it’s not been easy getting here. We’ve had a lot of battles,” he said. “We had a hiccup against Murphysboro in the first game of the regional (8-7 win in nine innings) and changed our approach after that and have come through. These girls have worked their tails off. It’s hard to believe we’re here.”

Hutchinson said Overturf has been sensational.

“From Springfield south, she’s probably the most overlooked pitcher,” he said. “She’s going to Rend Lake. They’re getting a good one.”

Asked about the steal of home, Hutchinson explained that Smith, along with Makenzie Mowery, is one of the fastest and most clever runners on the team.

“We talked about how she (Freeburg pitcher) had her back turned to us from the first inning on. I told her that if she gets to third, she has a green light to do whatever she wants to do. She’s very aggressive. She has a sliding mitt on because she does a lot of diving. She’s that aggressive. She slid into second base one time and broke a thumb, which is why we put the mitt on her to keep that from happening again. She’s just a gritty, tough kid. This whole team is gritty and tough.”

Hutchinson said that when Smith eventually made it to third, he walked over to her and whispered in her ear, reminding her that she had the green light.

“I encouraged her,” the coach said.

Johnston City returns to state for the first time since 2010. It’s Hutchinson’s first trip as head coach.

“This is huge to me. In 2010, my daughter was a part of the team and I got to go there with her as an assistant coach to Lyndell Zanotti. I’m just trying to add on to what he’s accomplished in the past. It’s taken a while to get back, but I have a great group of kids. They don’t quit. That’s what makes this team special.”