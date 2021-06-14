Prep Softball | State bound: Massac County defeats Freeburg in Super-Sectional

JOHNSTON CITY — During a season of unknowns, the Massac County softball team has made itself a known commodity.

The Lady Patriots (23-2) crowned themselves Super-Sectional champions on Monday with a 3-1 victory over Freeburg using clutch hitting and unrelenting pitching from senior Cali McCraw, who is now 23-0 in the circle this season.

McCraw’s song of inspiration during pregame was the Taylor Swift single, “...Ready For It?,” and there was no question about it, she was.

“The thing about this team is that not everybody has to hit,” McCraw said after an 0-for-4 night at the plate. “Someone in the lineup is going to pick somebody else up, so all I had to do was my job in the circle and they had my back.”

The 6-foot-3 McCraw outdueled Freeburg starter Lizzy Ludwig, who was listed at 6-1 in a battle between two hard throwing righties.

McCraw pitched to her strength and that strength was the defense behind her. The senior struck out two of the 25 batters she faced and allowed just one walk before shutting down Freeburg’s 5-7 hitters in the seventh.