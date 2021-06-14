Prep Softball | State bound: Massac County defeats Freeburg in Super-Sectional

JOHNSTON CITY — During a season of unknowns, the Massac County softball team has made itself a known commodity.
The Lady Patriots (23-2) crowned themselves Super-Sectional champions on Monday with a 3-1 victory over Freeburg using clutch hitting and unrelenting pitching from senior Cali McCraw, who is now 23-0 in the circle this season.
McCraw’s song of inspiration during pregame was the Taylor Swift single, “...Ready For It?,” and there was no question about it, she was.
“The thing about this team is that not everybody has to hit,” McCraw said after an 0-for-4 night at the plate. “Someone in the lineup is going to pick somebody else up, so all I had to do was my job in the circle and they had my back.”
The 6-foot-3 McCraw outdueled Freeburg starter Lizzy Ludwig, who was listed at 6-1 in a battle between two hard throwing righties.
McCraw pitched to her strength and that strength was the defense behind her. The senior struck out two of the 25 batters she faced and allowed just one walk before shutting down Freeburg’s 5-7 hitters in the seventh.
It took until the fourth inning for Massac County’s Kaylee Batha to score the game’s first run. The senior second baseman led off the frame with a single before advancing to second on a Ludwig pitch to the backstop. Batha was then put on third after Maddy Jenkins grounded out which led to Jenna Bunting slapping an opposite field two-out single to score Batha and take a 1-0 lead.
Freeburg threatened in the bottom half of the fourth when Ludwig split the middle of Massac County’s infield with a lead-off single, but McCraw countered with a Nicole Edmiaston double-play ball that Batha scooped up at second to tag Ludwig and throw Edmiaston out at first.
Batha’s defensive play helped keep Massac County’s lead going into the top of the sixth inning when Ludwig started the frame by getting two outs on McCraw and Jenkins to bring Bunting to the plate. Bunting listened to her scouting reports and unloaded on a solo home run to give her Lady Patriots a 2-0 lead and what turned into the go-ahead run.
Pierce and Claire Bremer both followed Bunting’s long ball with two-out singles to rally for an extra run in the sixth. This time it was Pierce’s courtesy runner, Jayden Willard, who scored on a Ludwig passed ball to put Massac County ahead 3-0.
Bunting’s hot streak at the plate continued after hitting a three-run home run against Trico in the sectional championship last Thursday.
“I’m feeling blessed...beyond blessed,” said Bunting. “I couldn’t have done it without the support of my team. We were told (Ludwig) would pitch us outside and that her ball would drop, so when I saw that I scooted up in the batter’s box, adjusted and took that swing.”
Freeburg’s lone run came in the sixth inning when Maleah Blomenkamp scored on a Cali Smith ground ball on Massac County’s only defensive error of the game. Jenkins made the play at shortstop and got Smith at first, but Blomenkamp turned an aggressive corner at second causing Pierce at first to hurry a throw to Bremer at third which sailed and led to Blomenkamp scoring.
“We knew it was going to be a tough ballgame,” said Freeburg coach Becky Mueth. “We did battle to the end, but we knew whoever scored first was going to take that momentum. We got some runners on and played some small ball to bring Maleah around to score, but we had to face some adversity in the game that is always tough to deal with in a huge game like this.”
Freeburg’s shortstop and No. 2 hitter, Lindsey Muskopf, was forced to leave early in the game with an undisclosed injury.
Massac County will face Rockridge in the Class 2A State Semifinals at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria on Wednesday.
