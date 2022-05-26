Prep Softball | Sweet-swinging Cook has record year for Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — When she stands inside the batter's box as the team's leadoff hitter swinging her stick from the left side, most opponents automatically think slap hitter and take some steps forward.

But such an assumption would be a mistake. Shelby Cook of Murphysboro is anything but a slap hitter. She is a gap hitter with power.

And she just happens to be the fastest runner on the team to boot.

"There have been several times when outfielders have moved in on me not expecting me to hit for power and I end up hitting one over their head," said Cook. "There are times I have bunted, too, especially if I am in a slump, but not too often."

Not too often, indeed.

A senior first baseman, Cook had batted a robust .565 through 37 games this spring. She tacked on 17 doubles and 10 home runs to lead the team and drove in 34, while scoring 65 runs. Her on-base percentage is a sizzling .623 and her slugging percentage is 1.024. In addition, she has stolen 21 bases and not been caught once.

Cook has been the team's Most Valuable Player three times and has repeatedly been selected River-to-River All-Conference and All-South. Last year, she added Third Team All-State to her portfolio and will likely be All-State again this year.

Cook is also the school record holder in home runs for a single season (11 her freshman year) and career (27). She was also named to the Southern Illinois Select Team her freshman year and could well earn a similar honor this year.

Cook's career numbers would be even more impressive had she not lost an entire season (sophomore year) to COVID-19. No games were played in the spring of 2020 in Illinois.

While individual numbers are great, Cook is more focused on team accomplishments. The Red Devils have captured both a conference and regional championship this spring. The regional title is the school's first since 2007.

Murphysboro was pitted against top seed, Carterville, Tuesday afternoon in the opening round of the Carterville Class 2A Sectional and fell to the favored Lions, 10-1.

Cook said she has accepted a scholarship offer to play softball at the University of Indianapolis, a Division II program. She said it was not an easy decision as her mother, Kim, who also just happens to coach the Murphysboro High School team, played outfield for four years for the Salukis a generation ago.

"I have gone to SIU games ever since I was little. That's what made this such a tough decision for me," Cook said. "But when I made the visit to Indianapolis, everything just felt right. I had a good connection with their coach - Melissa Frost. I could see that she really cares about her players. I am confident that I can make the transition to college ball just fine. I'm sure it will be stressful at times, but I enjoy a challenge."

Kim Cook said Shelby has done all that she has asked of her and then some.

"What makes her special, I think, is that she is one of the more humble kids you will ever meet. Nothing goes to her head. Several coaches have said that her leadership and positive attitude make her a complete player. Even if she is 0-for-4 on the day (a rare occurrence), she is right there at the fence cheering on her teammates."

Coach Cook said that her daughter's power always surprised her.

"It never looks to me like she is swinging all that hard, but there's just something about that lefthanded swing when that ball hits the sweet spot of the bat, it's going to go. Such a smooth stroke."

The elder Cook added that her daughter has also benefited from some excellent one-on-one instruction from former Southern Illinois Miners standout Ralph Santana, who works at a local hitting facility.

"Ralph has worked with Shelby since she was 11. I give him a lot of the credit for developing her swing."

Shelby Cook was a ridiculous 4-for-4 Friday with a home run, triple and two singles to lead the Red Devils to a 17-7 win over Nashville in the regional finale.

Also a four-year volleyball player at MHS with All-Conference recognition as a front-row hitter, the senior said she's glad she got the opportunity to play for her mom.

"It's been an experience I wouldn't trade for anything," she said. "At times, she can be a little harder on me than the other girls, but I understand why. I have learned a lot about the game from her over the years. My mom is an inspiration to me."

It should also be noted that Shelby Cook is not only gifted in athletics. She will be graduating with high honors at MHS and is an officer with the National Honor Society, as well as involved with the school's Beta and Key clubs. She has received a teaching scholarship from the Murphysboro Education Association and was presented with one of two Humbert-Rogers scholarships, awarded to one of the best senior athletes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0