Prep Softball | Thorn leads Anna-Jonesboro to win over Herrin

HERRIN — Junior catcher Shea Thorn knocked out four hits in as many at bats Thursday to lead the Anna-Jonesboro softball team to a 9-3 road win over Herrin.

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 13-9 overall. Herrin falls to 5-14.

"I had been struggling recently at the plate, but today I squared the ball up, so I'm pretty proud of that. I told myself I could do it and I did, " said Thorn, who also drove in a run and stole a base.

Wildcats head coach Rodney Seip said Thorn came to play.

"She had a real good day today with the bat. She's one who gets on those streaks like that, and normally, it carries over for a game or two."

Seip said he was not surprised with his ballclub's offensive showing. A-J batters accounted for 13 hits to go along with the nine runs. What was even more impressive about those numbers was the fact that Herrin freshman starting pitcher Sophie Schramm had the Wildcats shut out through the first three innings on only two hits.

"We're starting to get some hitting up and down the lineup as you could see today," Seip said. "We're getting better. I had five freshmen in the lineup today and I'm rotating in two other freshmen, so I'm using seven freshmen altogether. We're really young, but we're learning quickly and improving. They're starting to pick up the speed of the game coming out of junior high. I couldn't be any more proud than I am of these girls on how hard they've been working day in and day out, getting after it. "

One of those freshmen - Ruby Yates - got her first taste of varsity ball against the Tigers after recovering from an injury. She tossed three shutout innings, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and only one walk.

"We got her (Yates) a JV inning last week, which is why we only went three innings with her today. Even if she had a perfect game going, she was only going to go three. I'm not looking to get anybody hurt. We still have 11 more games the rest of the season if the weather works for us. She will get plenty of pitching opportunities."

A-J got on the scoreboard first with a two-run fourth inning off Schramm.

With one out, Thorn reached on an infield single. Carmin Smith singled deep into the gap in right center and Thorn hustled all the way around the bases to score. After Hallie Plott lined out to right for the second out, Abigail Dahmer doubled to right field, scoring Smith.

The Wildcats followed that up with four additional runs in the top of the fifth inning to increase the lead to 6-0.

Jenna Sadler led off with a single and proceeded to steal second. Avery Osman bounced out to second, advancing Sadler to third. Payton Seip then reached on an error, scoring Sadler. Ariana Turner then scored a double to right, driving in Seip. Thorn singled in Turner for the third run and Smith capped off the frame with an RBI single.

The Tigers tried to claw their way back into the game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

With one out, Remy James singled and stole second. One out later, she scored on an RBI single by sophomore Jersey Summers. Senior Presli Karnes then tripled to right, driving in Summers and Zoey Linton followed with an RBI single.

After both teams went scoreless in the sixth, A-J responded with three runs in the top of the seventh off Herrin reliever Remy James to put the win on ice at 9-3.

Turner belted a solo homer. Thorn singled. Smith doubled, leaving runners on second and third. Cassidy Janke, pinch hitting for Plott, delivered a sacrifice fly RBI and Dahmer added a run-scoring double.

Herrin put two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh on hits by Summers and Karnes, but could not score. Osman, A-J centerfielder, prevented what could have been a big inning for the Tigers with a racing backhand catch over her shoulder right in front of the fence. It was clearly the play of the game defensively.

Herrin head coach Stephanie Allen credited the Wildcats for a game well played.

"They're a very good hitting ballclub. They outhit us. That's pretty much it today," she said. "It wasn't errors that got us. They just hit the ball in the right spots. Offensively, again, we left too many people on base. We're hitting, hitting, hitting, but not getting enough runs in."

Allen also praised her prize sophomore, Summers, who went 4-for-4 on the day and drove in a run.

"Jersey's just seeing the ball so well. Today, we asked her to start out catching, which is something different for her and she did a really good job."

Herrin is scheduled to play at West Frankfort on Friday, while A-J will play host to Du Quoin on Friday and then travel to Benton on Saturday.

