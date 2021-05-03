Prep Softball | Trico blasts four homers, routs Goreville

By that time, the Pioneers’ bats had settled the issue. Wettig initiated scoring in the second when she followed Bailey Kuhnert’s leadoff double to left-center with a no-doubt shot over the fence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lead grew to 4-0 in the third when Alyssa Bastien cracked a two-run blast to left-center. The ball left so quickly that the plate umpire could be heard telling Blackcats pitcher Reese Ray, “Got your new ball right here,” before it cleared the fence.

More power marked a five-run fifth. Madi Rathert blasted a one-iron over the center field fence that took a hop and disappeared into the trees. That two-run bomb was followed by a pinch-hit RBI double from Taylor Cottom, a sacrifice fly by Lorey Anderson and Myah Kelly’s two-out run-scoring single.

Rathert and Kuhnert polished things off in the sixth. Rathert punched a two-run triple into the right field corner and Kuhnert entered home run derby with a two-run shot over the right-center field fence.

Kuhnert finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, while Rathert knocked in four runs. Every Trico starter either picked up a hit or drove in a run.

“We have the potential for everyone in our lineup to come through with the bats,” Franklin said.