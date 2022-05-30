Prep Softball | Trico ousted from postseason by Casey-Westfield

JOHNSTON CITY — The Casey-Westfield Warriors broke free from a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top half of the sixth inning and went on to defeat the Trico Pioneers, 3-1, in the Class 1A Softball Super-Sectional in Johnston City on Monday.

The Warriors improve to 36-1 and will play Friday in the semifinals at state. Trico concludes its season at 29-4.

Kennedy Repp led off the sixth for Casey-Westfield by beating out a bunt for a single on a borderline call at first base that might have been overturned if there had been instant replay.

Maya Redman next grounded slowly to the second baseman, Madi Rathert, who flipped to first for the putout. Repp was able to advance to second on the play. Emma Mason then lined out to Haley Kranawetter in left field for the second out, but Paige Cutright laced a single to center, driving in Repp to make it a 2-1 game.

Kam Smith followed with a single to right that Trico rightfielder Tessa Nehrt misplayed for an error, allowing Lexi McDaniel, who was a courtesy runner for Cutright, to score all the way from first, increasing the lead to 3-1.

Cutright pitched in and out of trouble in the fourth through sixth innings.

Alyssa Bastien struck out to start the bottom of the sixth for Trico, but Taylor Cottom walked. Josie Wettig fanned for the second out, yet Lexi Stroub singled to right, placing runners on first and second. Nehrt was then hit by a pitch to load the bases, however, Krannawetter struck out swinging to the end the threat.

The Pioneers had also stranded two runners each in the fourth and fifth frames.

Trico took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Mia Jiminez led off with a double to left, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Rathert, and came around to score when Cutright's throw to first sailed wide of the bag.

Casey-Westfield tied it at 1-1 in the top of the fifth. Smith singled and took second on an error by the rightfielder. Tristan Ring flied out to left. Kenzi Babbs, a courtesy runner for Smith, tagged and went to third.

Pioneers head coach Drew Franklin argued with the umpire crew that Babbs left early when she tagged, and should have been called out, thus ending the inning. The umpires gathered, but did not change the call and Babbs was allowed to stay at third.

Warriors head coach Dalton McFarland then called upon Addie Brasier to attempt a safety squeeze bunt. Wettig, Trico's pitcher, fielded the bunt halfway between home and the pitching circle and flipped it to Bastien who applied a quick tag. The home plate umpire initially ruled Babbs out at the plate, but then changed the call to safe when Bastien lost control of the ball.

Again, Franklin argued that the fumble occurred in the transfer from mitt to hand when looking to make a throw. And again, the umpires congregated and ruled against the Pioneers.

"I just thought today that they (Warriors) caught every break that they possibly could," Franklin said. "The play at home...nobody sees the transfer. (from glove to hand). The play at first base that I thought should have gone our way. The tag up at second base. That's just how it goes. That's the game of softball. Some days you get breaks, some days you don't. I just told those 13 outstanding young ladies right there that that team (Casey-Westfield) isn't any better than we are. They're ranked third in the state, so we should be 3A. They caught the breaks today to come out on top."

Franklin admitted that the Pioneers had their opportunities to put more runs on the board.

"We had our chances to come up with a big hit today, but just couldn't get it done today. That's the way the game goes."

Franklin said he told his team in the preseason that it had a chance to be special.

"And we were," he said. "Just because we didn't make it to state doesn't mean we aren't special. We got a chance to hang three trophies in our trophy case with conference, regional and sectional championships. We had our chances here today. I told the girls that we can compete with any team in the state."

Casey-Westfield's McFarland said the sixth inning was indeed the difference.

"Our girls have competed well all year. We play a tough schedule and we've played a lot of really good teams. There have been a lot of really close games. I think winning those close games gave the girls confidence today. When we got down 1-0, I just told our girls that they (Pioneers) think they have won, but they don't know who they're playing. We were going to come back and score runs on them, and we did. And once we took the lead, the girls settled in and relaxed. Their pitcher (Wettig) was really good today and Trico is one of the better teams we've seen."

Winning pitcher was Cutright. She worked all seven innings, allowing one run on three hits. She struck out 13, walked three and hit two batters.

Tagged with the loss for the Pioneers was Wettig. She worked seven innings, allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits. Wettig struck out nine and walked one.

