WEST FRANKFORT — Every time Benton put a run on the scoreboard Monday in River-to-River Conference Ohio Division softball action, West Frankfort answered.

It’s that kind of competitive spirit that enabled the Redbirds to defend home field, beating a feisty Rangerettes squad, 6-3.

The victory kept West Frankfort tied with Murphysboro for first place in the league at 6-1. The Redbirds are 11-3 overall, while the Red Devils stand 9-7.

“Our defense has been key at the right times,” said FCHS coach Jim Piersol. “And we’re getting some timely hits when we need them. That’s the biggest difference between last year and this year. We’re not losing as many of those close games this year.”

Piersol spoke highly of the Rangerettes.

“It’s always a good game with them,” he said. “Even though we’re now 6-1 in the conference, none of those wins have been easy. We’re all pretty close (talentwise).”

Benton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when senior Braelyn Miller clubbed a homer to center.

Redbirds starting pitcher Annabelle Hopkins was not unnerved. She proceeded to get past the next eight batters.

In the bottom of the first, West Frankfort evened the score at 1-all. Presley Sollers beat out an infield single, stole second, was bunted to third by Reese James, and scored on a groundout to third. Picking up the RBI was Anna Rolla.

Benton retook the lead at 2-1 in the third. With two outs and nobody on base, Miller walked and then stole second. She came around to score on an RBI single by Carli James.

The Redbirds responded quickly in the bottom of the frame. Reese James tripled to left center. The throw to third was not handled by the Benton third baseman, allowing James to score, tying the game at 2-all.

West Frankfort then took its first lead at 3-2.

With one out, Dayanara Degler walked. Lani Wolfe singled her to third and then promptly stole second. Hopkins bounced out to third, scoring Degler.

Miller, the Rangerettes pitcher, got out of the inning without any further damage when she got Hannah Mullins to bounce back to her.

West Frankfort added a run in the fourth to make it 4-2 when Sollers walked, stole second, and scored on a dropped fly ball in center field.

Again, Benton fought back, scoring a run in the top of the sixth, closing the gap to one at 4-3. Aubree Shelton singled. Cadence Neitzel entered as a pinch runner. After Lucy Giacone grounded out, Hannah Cardwell came through with an RBI double.

The Redbirds countered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

With two outs and nobody on base, Sollers reached on an infield single and stole second. Reese James followed with an RBI single up the middle to up the lead to 5-3. An infield error allowed James to score the sixth and final run.

Hopkins went the distance in picking up the win.

“Annabelle is a sophomore and she’s doing a phenomenal job for us,” Piersol said. “She had to pitch about 50% or more of our games last year as a freshman and took a beating a few times. She really took that to heart. She got in the cage and she worked. She threw a lot over the winter. The two single-biggest stats that she has improved upon are less walks and strike-to-ball ratio. She’s ahead of a lot more batters this year.”

Hopkins said she has an array of different pitches, but her fastball was definitely her best pitch Monday against Benton.

“Usually, I use the screwball a lot more to get outs, but not today,” she said. “I felt like I had really good control of the fastball. I was hitting my spots. Benton’s always been tough competition, which is why I was ready to come out and compete, too, because I knew they would.”

Rangerettes coach Ron Winemiller said both league contests with West Frankfort have been tight. The first loss was by the score of 7-6.

“Both times we have played them it’s been razor thin,” he said. “Tonight, just a couple of key errors enabled them to score those couple of extra runs that gave them some wiggle room late. And it seemed like they always got a two-out hit.”

Winemiller said Miller deserved a better fate.

“Braelyn kept us in the game and did a good job. Unfortunately, our defense behind her let her down a little bit today.”

The Redbirds on Tuesday at Murphysboro in a game that could determine the league champion. The Rangerettes (10-8 overall and 2-5 in the Ohio) host Harrisburg on Tuesday.