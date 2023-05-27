Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CAMPBELL HILL — Josie Wettig is not an easy pitcher to hit. In fact, she can look downright imposing out there in the circle, standing 5-foot-10 and throwing a fastball in the 60 mph range.

While her record is not overly impressive (11-8), that does not in the least bit indicate how talented a pitcher Wettig truly is.

A junior who is a three-year varsity starter, Wettig has a miniscule 0.95 earned-run-average with 183 strikeouts in 115 innings of work this spring. She also has three no-hitters to her credit and has led the Pioneers to sectional final appearances each of her three seasons as the team’s top hurler.

“Josie has been our workhorse in the circle for the past three seasons,” said Trico coach Drew Franklin. “She has done a tremendous job keeping other teams’ offenses in check and giving us a chance to win every game she pitches.”

Franklin said Wettig’s record could easily be much better, but the offense and defense have let her down on occasion.

“We’ve made a few errors in the field behind her,” he said. “And we haven’t hit as well this season. Those eight losses she has are by two runs or less. Four of the losses were 1-0 decisions.”

Franklin said the Black Diamond Conference West Division is loaded with talented teams, including Johnston City, Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher, and Goreville.

JC has advanced to the Class 2A sectional final. ZRC won the BDC, but lost to JC in the regional title game, and Goreville was next up for Trico in the sectional final Friday at Vergennes.

“I would say that I am a very determined, hard-working player,” Wettig said when asked to describe herself as a pitcher. “I also think I’m pretty smart when it comes to working a batter.”

Wettig said her two-seam fastball has good movement, and her changeup, when thrown properly, is a good out pitch, as well.

“When I am most successful, it’s when I am locating all my pitches,” she said. “My change releases the same way as my fastball, but with a different grip.”

The junior standout is also proud of her ability to hit the ball.

Wettig is hitting better than .420 this spring with six home runs, 13 doubles and 35 runs driven in. She had two homers and five RBIs in the sectional semifinal game with Century.

“Going 4-for-4 and hitting back-to-back homers Wednesday against Century is probably my best offensive game of the season,” she said. “I enjoy swinging the bat. It’s fun for me.

“Team wise, one of my favorite moments this season was beating Woodlawn in front of our home crowd in the regional championship game last week.”

When not pitching, Wettig can usually be seen playing first base or shortstop, and sometimes is the designated player.

“Josie’s offense sometimes goes unnoticed, but she is one of our offensive leaders,” Franklin said.

Wettig said she hit the weights last summer in an effort to add strength, which helps her drive the ball and also resulted in a bit of a spike with her velocity when throwing.

“I wanted to get more in shape and be able to throw harder deeper into games,” she said. “I plan to play college ball next year after I graduate. I just haven’t decided where yet. I’d like to play for a Division 1 school.”

Wettig is more than a softball player at Trico. She was also a key front-row hitter on the volleyball team and is strongly considering playing basketball her senior year after a two-year hiatus.

“I think so. That’s my plan right now,” she said. “Softball, though, has always been my favorite sport, ever since I was little. It’s what I do best.”

Wettig said she knew she wanted to be a pitcher in high school after watching Grace Baalman pitch for Hardin-Calhoun High School against Trico. Baalman went on to star for the University of Kentucky and is now an assistant coach there.

“That’s my dream school,” Wettig said of Kentucky.

Wettig is active in much more than athletics at Trico. She is a member of the Student Council, FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), FCCLA (Family, Community, and Career Leaders of America); History Club, and National Honor Society.

“I’m planning on playing travel ball again this summer, but right now, my focus is on us beating Goreville and getting back to the Johnston City Super-Sectional,” Wettig said. “We’re hoping to go at least one step further than last year.”