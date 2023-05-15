MURPHYSBORO — When Murphysboro coach Kim Cook inserted Lily Williams as a pinch-hitter for Taylor Reiman in the bottom of the 10th inning Monday, she was hoping for a long fly ball that could score the winning run.

Cook got that fly ball all right – and a lot more.

Williams’ well-struck drive to center field carried over the fence for a one-out grand slam that carried the Red Devils to a 9-5 win over Du Quoin in the first round of the Class 2A Du Quoin Regional.

“She hasn’t had a lot of at-bats, but when I pitched to her in batting practice, she hit the ball hard and she hit a lot of long fly balls,” Cook said. “We were looking for a sac fly and I thought she had a better chance.”

Cook estimated that Williams had perhaps 10 at-bats all year when she stepped in to face Kennedy Morse. Williams admitted to being nervous when she learned she would hit. Morse quickly grabbed the outside corner with the first two pitches but didn’t locate the next one quite as well.

“I was just looking to hit it somewhere up the middle to get on base,” Williams said.

She did a lot better than that. The ball disappeared and the Murphysboro dugout erupted in celebration. Williams admitted she was in tears rounding third and seeing the entire bench waiting to mob her.

“My first home run,” she said, grinning. “I was really happy.”

The inning started with Ayla Smith grounding a single to left. After Marteena Clover bunted Smith into scoring position, Kylie Powell looped a single into right that moved Smith to third. Powell alertly took second on the throw.

Indians coach Jason James intentionally walked freshman Macie Cunningham, who was 3-for-4 on the day, to face Reiman, who was 0-for-2 with a walk and a hit batter. But Cook, after calling a timeout to discuss the situation, opted for Williams.

“Taylor’s done a good job for us in the DP spot this year but we just felt Lily might be a better matchup for that situation,” Cook said.

It was the only time all day the seventh-seeded Red Devils (18-14) led. No. 8 Du Quoin, an 11-4 loser to Murphysboro earlier this month, showed it was ready to play from the start when it took a 3-0 first inning lead.

Kearsten Svanda doubled in a run, followed by a pair of run-scoring errors by the Indians, to enable the Red Devils to tie in the second. But Hanna Bartnicki cracked a two-run bomb to right-center in the fourth that gave Du Quoin (11-22) a 5-3 lead.

Morse nursed that edge through six, ceding a run in the sixth on Svanda’s bases-loaded fielder’s choice grounder. But Sarah Cook wiped out the advantage by leading off the last of her seventh with her 15th homer of the year, extending her single-season school record.

“We’re always hoping that they’re actually going to give her a pitch she can hit,” Kim Cook said of her daughter. “We weren’t sure they were going to but when she got it, she took advantage of it.”

That pushed matters deep into extra innings but the Indians never threatened after the sixth against Smith. She retired the last 13 hitters she faced, rolling through the last four innings on just 43 pitches and eventually earning the win.

There’s little time for Murphysboro to celebrate an exciting win. It’s right back in action on Tuesday against second-seeded Johnston City at 4:30 p.m.

“Got to have a better start than we had today,” Cook said.

It’d sure be hard to come up with a better finish.