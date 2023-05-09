No-hitters are rare. Perfect games are — well — extremely rare and most certainly unforgettable.

Anna-Jonesboro sophomore southpaw Ruby Yates achieved that milestone Monday, beating Harrisburg, 8-0, while facing the minimum number of batters. She struck out 14 altogether, walked none, and allowed absolutely no runners on base.

“Ruby’s had a couple of one-hitters, but this is her first no-hitter and perfect game at the high school level,” said Wildcats coach Rodney Seip, who did miraculous work in preparing the field for play after heavy rains Monday morning. “She was hitting all her spots tonight. She was really on her game.”

Yates said she was feeling it.

“I was pretty sure I had a no-hitter, but I didn’t know I had a perfect game until our shortstop – Kansas 'Billy' Craig – told me after the game ended. I think it’s pretty cool – a nice accomplishment. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, though.”

With the win, Anna-Jonesboro improves to 23-3 overall and 20 of those wins belong to Yates.

“I like to throw,” she said. “Seven days a week and twice on Sunday,” she joked.

The Wildcats plated three runs in the bottom half of the first inning. Avery Osman walked. Craig also walked. Ariana Turner followed with a two-run double. Jayci Needling added an RBI single, driving in Turner for the third run.

Anna-Jonesboro scored a run in the third when Turned singled, Jayda Shepard singled and an errant throw allowed Turner to score.

The Wildcats tallied a single run in the fifth when Needling drove in Turner with an RBI single.

The home team put the game out of reach with three more runs in the sixth. Kayleigh Wheaton singled. Jenna Sadler singled. Craig singled in a run. Turner singled in a run and Needling also singled in a run.

Anna-Jonesboro is scheduled to host Trico on Tuesday and Chester on Friday before starting regional play next week.