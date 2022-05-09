Prep Softball | Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher girls romp past short-handed Elverado Falcons

ZEIGLER — The Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher High School softball team is tough enough to beat when the opponent has the same number of players in the starting lineup.

So to say that the Elverado Falcons were at a distinct disadvantage Monday when they fielded eight and batted seven, taking automatic outs in the eighth and ninth slots of the batting order, would be like saying General Custer was at a little bit of a disadvantage when his troops took on the Sioux, Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes at the Little Big Horn.

The Tornadoes won 17-2 in a non-conference game called after four innings due to the 15-run rule. ZRC improves to 13-3 overall with the victory. The Falcons fall to 18-7.

"It definitely wasn't one of our best efforts in the circle," said ZRC head coach Anthony Pasquino of his daughter, Hayley Pasquino, who is the top pitcher for the Tornadoes.

The sophomore right-hander allowed two runs over four innings, striking out three, but walked three and hitt three more. She surrendered four hits.

"Hayley was a little rusty with her command, maybe because we hadn't played since last Tuesday against Goreville," Pasquino added.

The Tornadoes coach said he was pleased with his club's offensive outburst against Elverado starter, Macy Whitaker. ZRC plated four runs in the first, five in the second, one in the third and seven runs in the fourth. Seven of the nine starters lashed base hits as the home team totaled nine hits in all.

One of the standouts was Reagan Gilbert, who had an inside-the-park home run down the right field line to go along with an infield single. Brylee Martin came off the bench and tripled in two runs in the fourth inning. Pasquino helped herself out with an RBI double. Courtney Parke had a two-run single. Lainey Morris and McKenzie Jackson had RBI singles, as well.

Elverado got three of its four hits from Ellie Yates, who banged out a double and two singles, driving in one. Jaylen Marshall had the other hit for the Falcons.

Sitting out the game were four Elverado seniors: Faith Jones, Morgan Bernardini, Emma Yates and Reese Funk.

Head coach Jacob Emling was unable to attend the game. Assistant coach Elizabeth Schafer said the seniors were benched due to an incident that happened at school. She declined further comment on the incident and the game itself.

Pasquino, however, was gracious in victory.

"Elverado has a great team. If those seniors had played, it would have been a whole lot different game," he said.

The Tornadoes are scheduled to play at Agape Christian in Marion Tuesday, host Johnston City Wednesday and then travel to Johnston City on Thursday. The Falcons play at Fairfield Tuesday, host Woodlawn Thursday and will host Du Quoin Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0