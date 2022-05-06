Prep Softball | ZRC's Pasquino no-hits her way into record book

ZEIGLER — Hayley Pasquino might not be the best softball pitcher in Southern Illinois, but one would have a hard time convincing hitters in Egyptian, Cobden and Century of that.

The Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher sophomore righthander has turned in three consecutive short-game no-hitters, tying her for 10th place all time in state history. The no-nos came at the expense of the aforementioned teams.

The record for consecutive no-hitters is an eye-popping seven set in 2013 by Alexis Silkwood of Alton Marquette. Two pitchers have thrown five consecutive no-hitters and six more have thrown four.

Clearly, Pasquino is stepping into some elite company.

"It's hard singling out a specific player, especially when that player is your kid, but Hayley is definitely having a great season," said her father and coach, Anthony Pasquino. "She doesn't like to talk that much about herself. She prefers to talk more about her teammates. She's very humble."

The Tornadoes are 12-3 this spring with several games rained out, including Thursday's. And because of the frequent breaks in action, Pasquino has pitched every game.

She has worked 88 innings in all and fashions a 1.27 earned-run-average. She has struck out 154 and walked 48, while allowing only 38 hits. Opponents are batting a chilly .129 against her.

Pasquino's numbers were nearly as impressive last year as a freshman in the COVID-shortened season, going 11-4 in 94 innings of work. Her ERA was 2.08 and she recorded 152 punchouts against only 36 free passes.

"Early in the season, Hayley was struggling a little with her command, but she has really been dialed in of late," Coach Pasquino said. "Next week will be a big test for us and for Hayley as we are scheduled to play five games (Elverado, Johnston City twice, Carterville and either Herrin or Cobden). We will probably be needing to throw our No. 2 starter, freshman Addison Furlow, in one or two of those games."

Hayley said her riseball and change up have improved considerably as the spring season has progressed, which has made her more difficult to hit.

"It's taken a while, but I'm finally starting to get my rise to jump a little better in the zone," she said. "I'm also getting better at placing my change. I use it more frequently against the good-hitting teams."

Pasquino would certainly qualify as a flamethrower. Her average fastball velocity hovers between 62 and 64 mph and has topped out at 65.

"I think there's a good chance the velocity will continue to go up over the next two years," the elder Pasquino said.

Nerves aren't an issue.

"I pretty much go through the same routine," Hayley Pasquino said. "I do a lot of stretching and get my mind in game set mode. I'm really looking forward to getting into the postseason and finishing strong. I think we have a good team and definitely have a good chance to win the regional if we play up to our capabilities.

The Tornadoes will play at Pinckneyville in one of the area's Class 2A regionals later this month. Other teams competing include West Frankfort, Chester, and Du Quoin, along with the host Panthers.

"I think the wins we have had over Marion and Mount Vernon show just how good we can be," Hayley Pasquino said. "We got beat in the regional championship by Trico last year. This year, our goal is to win the regional."

The sophomore is as strong academically as she is talented in athletics. She is a member of the math and science clubs at Zeigler-Royalton and is also on the Student Council and National Honor Society.

Anthony Pasquino has myriad reasons to be proud of his daughter and said there have been conversations about college and softball, but no decisions have yet been made.

"There's still plenty of time for that," he said. "I would imagine we will be a lot more involved next year."

