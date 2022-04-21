Prep Sports | Allen named first female AD at Herrin

HERRIN — Herrin High School has a new athletic director, and for the first time in school history, it's a female.

Stephanie Allen will move over to the high school from Herrin Elementary School, where she has taught third graders for the last 23 years. She also coaches softball at the high school.

"I'm excited and overwhelmed, but also up for the challenge," said Allen when reached at home Thursday. "I had applied for the AD position a few years ago. Andrew (current HHS athletic director Anderson) got it and did a great job with it. When the position came open again this year, I talked it over with my family and decided I would go for it one more time. I'm glad I did."

Allen won the position over two other candidates - one male and one female.

In addition to handling all the duties of an athletic director such as scheduling games and interacting with the coaching staff at the high school, Allen will also serve as an assistant principal.

Anderson will now become a full-time assistant principal. Both will work under the guidance of high school principal Jeff Johnson.

"I've always wanted to be an administrator and now I will get the opportunity to learn from both Mr. Anderson and Mr. Johnson. I'm looking forward to it. I want to help our teachers and students as much as possible."

Allen said she relishes the idea of breaking glass ceilings for young women with this hire.

"I want our young female students to see that you can accomplish your goals and dreams if you work hard enough and believe in yourself."

In coaching news, the Herrin Unit 4 School Board hired Jacob Emling from Elverado High School to take over the high school girls basketball program as head coach and Gabby Woodis was hired to replace Karen Jurich as head volleyball coach.

