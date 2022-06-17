Prep Sports | Anderson presides over four years of athletic success at Herrin

HERRIN - Andrew Anderson has continued to scale the ladder of success at his alma mater - Herrin High School.

Anderson has spent the last four years as the school's athletic director and assistant principal. Earlier this spring, he was hired as full-time assistant principal to principal Jeff Johnson, opening the door for Stephanie (Miller) Allen to be hired in his place as AD. She becomes Herrin's first female to hold that position.

A graduate of 2005, Anderson was a multi-sport athlete for the Tigers during some highly successful years of competition, including a state semifinal appearance in football his senior year in the fall of 2004. He proceeded to attend SIUC, where he earned his bachelor's degree in special education. He tacked on his master's degree in educational administration and leadership from McKendree University.

After a year of substitute teaching, Anderson was hired through the Williamson County Special Education district to work two years of structure with students in the learning center at Marion. He then shifted to Herrin, where he worked for five years as an instructor before getting the opportunity to serve as AD/assistant principal in 2018.

Now in his mid 30s, Anderson said there is much to boast about the last four years when it comes to athletics. The best part of his job, he said, is watching student-athletes excel on the field and in the classroom.

"All of our sports teams have done something noteworthy over the last four years," he said. "Some have enjoyed special success."

Anderson highlighted a few of his favorite moments:

The boys basketball team going a perfect 9-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and winning the Freeburg Regional to advance to the Mascoutah Sectional in Class 3A in his first year serving as athletic director (2018-19).

The boys bowling team winning a regional title in 2019 and following up with a regional and sectional title in 2020, placing 12th overall at the state meet.

The volleyball team going undefeated in the River-to-River Conference in 2021.

The boys and girls track teams winning conference championships this spring with the boys team placing seventh at state.

The flag team was Tall and Lyrical state champs in 2019 and 2021 and added a Tall flag title in 2022, as well as a second in Tall flag in 2020 and third in Lyrical in 2021

The dance team was third in Hip Hop and Zoom in 2020 and third in Hip Hop in 2022.

Developing a cooperative agreement in boys and girls soccer with Carterville High School.

Individual state championships from Chris Nelson in the 100 meter dash this spring and the quartet of Logan Clough, Kyrese Lukens, Riley Chrostoski and Nelson in the 4x200 relay. All set school records.

Cecily Smith was a grand champion in flag in 2019 and also earned Miss IDTA Flag.

Sophomore Karli Mann winning the indoor state championship in the triple jump this year.

The football team qualified for the state playoffs in 2018.

The bass fishing team of Brock Dury and Ryley Calcaterra won the sectional meet and advanced to state this spring.

The boys golf team won the regional championship in 2018.

The boys soccer team won the conference in 2021.

Anderson said peaks and valleys are inevitable in sports.

"What I have always appreciated about our athletes is how hard they compete, and that's at every level in every sport. And I can't say enough about coaches. They have done a wonderful job preparing our athletes for competition, and sometimes, under the most trying of circumstances."

Anderson was referring to COVID-19 and how that changed the landscape of prep athletics in Illinois.

"It began in early March of 2020 and pretty much ran through 2021," he said. "From the wearing of masks and taking temperatures to seating charts on buses and limiting attendance at inside events... everyone in Southern Illinois had to deal with that."

Anderson said he can't thank his coaches enough for making the best of a bad situation.

"So many went above and beyond the call of duty to make things work out the best that we could," he said. "We couldn't have had any sports without their help and the help of so many others."

Anderson added that he and the coaches felt awful that graduating seniors in 2020 had to miss out on their spring sports season altogether, and that 2021 graduates in many instances had their seasons cut in half or more.

"I hope we never have to go through anything like that again," Anderson said. "It was awful for everybody. I also want to thank some area athletic directors like Ryan Goodisky (Marion), Len Novara (Murphysboro), Mark Albertini (formerly of Carbondale), and Brett Diel (Carterville) for helping me so much these last few years. Whether it was helping out with scheduling or just advice, they were there for me anytime I needed the help."

Anderson said he hopes that he can provide some sort of bridge to Allen as she settles into her new gig this fall.

"I will be there for her anytime she needs anything," he said. "It's going to take some time for her to find her way. But I am confident that she will do a fine job as our new athletic director."

Anderson said the future for athletics is indeed bright.

"Kids need to be involved in extra-curricular activities and sports is a great outlet. There are so many life lessons to be learned through sports and so many wonderful relationships that you build with your teammates and coaches. Most important, you learn about work ethic. If you work hard at whatever you choose to do in life, you will be successful."

Anderson emphasized that it takes a village to build a successful athletic program.

"I appreciate al the hard work, dedication and sacrifice put forth by our student-athletes, coaches, athletics secretary (Angie Helfricy) and support staff these four years I have served as athletic director at the high school," Anderson said. "I couldn't have done my job without everyone contributing."

