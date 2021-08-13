Prep Sports | Anna-Jonesboro's Prater and Smith raising cancer awareness with pushup challenge

The tandem of Prater and Smith already do a great job of staying active. Prater is a partial owner of the Rise Performance 618 gym located on Enterprise Drive in Anna with the help of her brother, sister-in-law, and husband of eight years, Dawson Montfort.

Prater is appreciative of all the support that the Anna community has provided her family.

“We have an amazing community and everyone pretty much knows everyone,” said Prater. “Dawson has stuck with me through everything and I couldn’t imagine going through life without him. We have one miracle child, Finley. She is six. Fin is my world and seriously my little miracle."

Smith is a multi-sport athlete at AJCHS in track and field, basketball and golf. The senior is focusing on golf and track this year where she’ll compete in field events like the discus throw and shot put heave.

Smith said she always wondered if being diagnosed with blood cancer would keep her from leading a normal life.

“When I was in my treatment I often wondered if I had a chance for a normal life with a husband and kids,” said Smith. “When (Mahala) got diagnosed her mom reached out to my mom for advice, and I think she has handled it very well. She has definitely given me hope.”