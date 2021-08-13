Prep Sports | Anna-Jonesboro's Prater and Smith raising cancer awareness with pushup challenge

Anna-Jonesboro’s Mahala Prater, 29, and Marlee Smith, 17, are getting active with a 31-day pushup challenge to help raise cancer awareness for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
The LLS, a 501 charitable organization, is the largest voluntary health organization dedicated to fighting blood cancer in the world with a mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.
Prater got the idea for an August pushup challenge through Facebook after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma at 19-years-old.
Smith, a senior at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, was diagnosed with Leukemia at 14 before Prater’s family reached out to the Smith family for advice following Prater’s diagnosis.
They’ve become beacons of hope for each other ever since and hope to inspire more cancer survivors by flexing some muscle.
“When I saw the idea on Facebook I thought it was a great idea to raise money for a great cause,” said Prater. “I know Marlee from living in a small town and reached out to her to see if she wanted to join in with me and do it together.”
“I’m really excited to do this to get people more informed on Leukemia and Lymphoma,” said Smith. “Mahala and I are survivors; we want to show that even after being diagnosed we’re still fighting hard and still the same people.”
The tandem of Prater and Smith already do a great job of staying active. Prater is a partial owner of the Rise Performance 618 gym located on Enterprise Drive in Anna with the help of her brother, sister-in-law, and husband of eight years, Dawson Montfort.
Prater is appreciative of all the support that the Anna community has provided her family.
“We have an amazing community and everyone pretty much knows everyone,” said Prater. “Dawson has stuck with me through everything and I couldn’t imagine going through life without him. We have one miracle child, Finley. She is six. Fin is my world and seriously my little miracle."
Smith is a multi-sport athlete at AJCHS in track and field, basketball and golf. The senior is focusing on golf and track this year where she’ll compete in field events like the discus throw and shot put heave.
Smith said she always wondered if being diagnosed with blood cancer would keep her from leading a normal life.
“When I was in my treatment I often wondered if I had a chance for a normal life with a husband and kids,” said Smith. “When (Mahala) got diagnosed her mom reached out to my mom for advice, and I think she has handled it very well. She has definitely given me hope.”
Smith noted that her daily goal for push ups is 25, while Prater said that just getting through the push ups is her goal.
“I keep saying, ‘shouldn’t these get easier?!’,” said Prater.
Smith went on to add that the push ups don’t have to be perfect. But she is thinking about getting a gym membership to Rise Performance 618 at the conclusion of her senior golf season.
Right now, Smith has monthly blood work check ups at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She hopes for positive results before transitioning to one check up every two months as soon as next year.
“If I can do push ups after what I’ve been through then I hope others can find strength in that,” said Smith.
Prater wants to continue growing Rise Performance 618 to provide something special for the Anna community that helped her and Smith when they needed them the most.
She also has long-term goals of growing her family.
“If the Lord is willing,” said Prater. “From this challenge, I just want people to see that nothing can keep us down. Marlee and I are coming in strong. Any awareness is good awareness and the possibility to help other people going through what we did.”
Readers can donate to LLS by visiting givenow.lls.org.
