Prep Sports | Area superintendents say let them play

If you’re viewing the saga of the IHSA vs. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Public Health as if it were a basketball game, it would look something like this: The IHSA is trailing by a few possessions late in the game and needs some help.
That’s one of many reasons why 200 superintendents around the state signed a letter on Friday urging the Governor’s Office and IDPH to allow them to play basketball this winter. Twenty-two of those superintendents represent high school districts in Southern Illinois.
For one of them, Goreville’s Steve Webb, this issue hits home hard. His son, Kanon, was a key ingredient of last year’s team that reached the Class 1A semifinals before being sent home after COVID-19 canceled the State Series.
Kanon Webb is set to be an important part of this year’s team … if it gets to play.
“He’s one of those kids who’s all-in,” Steve Webb said Monday morning. “He’s completely focused and wants his senior year back. He believes he doesn’t have a true senior year right now.
“We’re at school every day until 2 p.m. and we’re doing everything we can to make it a normal experience, but we need everyone to make it happen instead of just blanket stop everything.”
Webb, along with other administrators and coaches in the area, believe they can conduct a basketball season safely. The Governor’s Office and IDPH doesn’t think they can, moving basketball from medium to high risk two weeks ago because of date they say shows an increased risk of coronavirus.
Under a high-risk designation, schools can’t play games or even hold contact practices. All they are allowed to do is hold individual drills. Critics of the decision made by IDPH and the Governor’s Office point to studies that they say students’ mental health is at risk if they aren’t allowed to have a basketball season.
The IHSA responded to Pritzker’s announcement on Oct. 28 by declaring they would start the season as scheduled on Nov. 30, ultimately leaving it up to individual school districts to decide whether to play or not.
Pritzker fired back 24 hours later by saying he was moving basketball season to the spring, which would put it in competition with football, volleyball and boys soccer. What’s more, he and the Illinois School Board of Education hinted that schools that defy his orders not to play basketball could be at legal liability.
Meridian superintendent Jonathan Green put his John Hancock to the letter for various reasons. Not only does he want to see his students at the Pulaski County school play, he’d like for his children that attend Goreville to play as well.
“The school has been shown to be one of the safer places for our children to be,” Green said. “We have the ability to set forth mitigations to give our students the safest places to participate. Their ability to play sports or be a part of activities is extremely important to their social/emotional well-being.”
Benton superintendent Benjy Johnson also inked the letter for multiple reasons. The father of basketball and cross country standout Reece Johnson, Benjy says IDPH, the Governor’s Office and the IHSA need to sit down and hash out their differences.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said last week that he’s tried on multiple occasions to reach out to IDPH and the Governor’s Office to set up meetings, but hasn’t heard back from either entity.
“The lack of communication between the IHSA, IDPH and the Governor’s Office has placed districts in an awkward position,” Johnson said. “The IHSA and IDPH need to sit down, share their data and recommendations, and come to an agreement, thus allowing districts to follow one set of guidelines, rather than choose between IHSA and IDPH.”
Ultimately, all the superintendents in the world signing letters may not matter. Pritzker’s decision to move Southern Illinois and other COVID regions back to Tier 2 as of midnight Wednesday will further reduce the number of people allowed to gather at one site.
Also, Webb said that insurers around the state are advising districts against playing basketball. Their feeling is that districts could be found guilty of an “intentional act exclusion.” That would put them in potential hot water financially and/or legally in case of injury/illness.
“We could have done things to mitigate every issue,” Webb said, “but we weren’t part of the conversation.”
