Prep Sports | Area superintendents say let them play

If you’re viewing the saga of the IHSA vs. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Public Health as if it were a basketball game, it would look something like this: The IHSA is trailing by a few possessions late in the game and needs some help.

That’s one of many reasons why 200 superintendents around the state signed a letter on Friday urging the Governor’s Office and IDPH to allow them to play basketball this winter. Twenty-two of those superintendents represent high school districts in Southern Illinois.

For one of them, Goreville’s Steve Webb, this issue hits home hard. His son, Kanon, was a key ingredient of last year’s team that reached the Class 1A semifinals before being sent home after COVID-19 canceled the State Series.

Kanon Webb is set to be an important part of this year’s team … if it gets to play.

“He’s one of those kids who’s all-in,” Steve Webb said Monday morning. “He’s completely focused and wants his senior year back. He believes he doesn’t have a true senior year right now.

“We’re at school every day until 2 p.m. and we’re doing everything we can to make it a normal experience, but we need everyone to make it happen instead of just blanket stop everything.”