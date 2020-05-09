Prep Sports | Benton's Rich Herrin Gymnasium is a one-of-a-kind-facility

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Before the Benton High School basketball team runs through the tunnel located below the home bleachers of Rich Herrin Gymnasium, head coach Ron Winemiller reminds his players not to take any moment for granted because there’s not many facilities like it in the area.

The gymnasium is named after the legendary coach Rich Herrin, who began coaching the Rangers in 1960 before his older brother Ron took over as coach in 1985. During those 25 years, Rich posted a record of 521 wins and 192 losses with teams in ‘65, ‘66 and ‘70 that notched the 30-win total. The same ‘65 and ‘66 teams matched Rich’s ‘74 club that only suffered one loss in each of those years.

After leaving the high school, Rich decided to take over as SIU’s basketball coach in 1985. Rich went on to lead the Salukis to four NIT tournaments and three NCAA tournaments that included five 22-plus win seasons during that seven-year span.

Rich emphasized the word “fortunate” for everything that basketball has given him. Now at 87-years of age, Rich spoke about his time as a child playing basketball and some of the struggles that came with recruiting athletes to SIU.