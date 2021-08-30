Prep Sports | Brotherly love: Millers turn passions to volleyball

DU QUOIN — Call it brotherly love.
When the Miller brothers – Isaac and Zach – matched their Du Quoin and Massac County volleyball teams against each other Thursday night at Anders Gym, it was believed to be the first time they met in a scheduled regular season varsity contest.
“It’s a blast,” said Zach. “We’ve probably gone up against each other about 20 times in junior high matches over the years and maybe a few times in varsity tournaments. But this is fun.”
How the Millers got to the point of being volleyball coaches – and good ones at that – can be attributed to two things. First, their intense pride of doing something and doing it well, no matter what it is.
“It’s grown to be a passion for us,” Isaac said.
Secondly, and most important to this tale, is their father. Paul helped coach both kids growing up, and he was indirectly responsible for launching Zach’s coaching career nearly 20 years ago after Zach graduated from Eastern Illinois.
It happened in an indirect, humorous way, according to Zach.
“He asked me if I wanted to help coach volleyball and I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ Then he asked me if I liked money,” Zach said. “I told him, ‘As a matter of fact, I do.’ Then he told me that I was his assistant coach.”
Paul also gave Isaac his start in coaching volleyball at Christopher. He served as Zach’s assistant when he took the Massac County job in 2006 and is now one of Isaac’s assistants, working the sideline with a passion belying his 71 years on earth.
Much like Zach, Isaac sure didn’t foresee himself diagramming volleyball plays and calling out serves to his players when he and Zach were playing for some of Du Quoin’s best football teams in the mid-1990s.
“I always thought I would be a football coach,” he said.
That could be why his countenance reminds one of a football coach. Mostly stoic, Isaac stands at one corner of the floor, signaling plays and rarely changing expression. Zach isn’t quite as hyper now as he was a few years ago, but he can still wear out a path from one end of the bench to the other with anyone.
Zach has won just over 70 percent of his matches with six regional titles in 16 years at Massac County. Isaac is building Du Quoin into the same type of consistent winner, experiencing his breakthrough in 2018 when the Indians won a regional title.
On this night, Isaac actually has the more experienced team. Depending on one’s perspective, the Patriots are rebuilding/reloading. Isaac noted the circumstances as the freshman match started.
“I’m kind of nervous about actually being the favorite,” he said.
There was good reason for that. Massac County remains athletic despite its relative inexperience. It ripped off the first six points of the match, but Isaac resisted the urge to use a timeout before his team scored a point.
Zach took a similar tack when the Indians finally got their bearings and tied the match at nine. Both teams didn’t need the lifeline timeout this early in the season; they just needed to play through it.
The Patriots came through late in the first game for a 25-22 win, but Du Quoin didn’t mess around in the second game. It opened up an 18-7 lead on the way to a 25-11 victory that send the match to a third game.
There, the more experienced team prevailed. The Indians took control about midway through the set and were able to sideout their way to the finish line with a 25-20 victory. The brothers met at center court for a light hug and a pat on the back.
Both men got what they wanted out of the match. Isaac saw his team respond to adversity over the last two sets. Zach got to see his team show their potential to become the squad he wants them to be by October.
And in another way, the match was a milestone of sorts for Zach.
“The first time I’ve been in this gym as a head coach,” he said.