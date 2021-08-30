Prep Sports | Brotherly love: Millers turn passions to volleyball

There was good reason for that. Massac County remains athletic despite its relative inexperience. It ripped off the first six points of the match, but Isaac resisted the urge to use a timeout before his team scored a point.

Zach took a similar tack when the Indians finally got their bearings and tied the match at nine. Both teams didn’t need the lifeline timeout this early in the season; they just needed to play through it.

The Patriots came through late in the first game for a 25-22 win, but Du Quoin didn’t mess around in the second game. It opened up an 18-7 lead on the way to a 25-11 victory that send the match to a third game.

There, the more experienced team prevailed. The Indians took control about midway through the set and were able to sideout their way to the finish line with a 25-20 victory. The brothers met at center court for a light hug and a pat on the back.

Both men got what they wanted out of the match. Isaac saw his team respond to adversity over the last two sets. Zach got to see his team show their potential to become the squad he wants them to be by October.

And in another way, the match was a milestone of sorts for Zach.

“The first time I’ve been in this gym as a head coach,” he said.

