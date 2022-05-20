Prep Sports | Christopher's Seiger Shurtz accepts teaching/coaching job in Benton

CHRISTOPHER — Seiger Shurtz, who led the Christopher High School girls basketball team to a Black Diamond Conference and Christopher Regional championship this past season, has accepted a new teaching position at Benton High School, effective this fall.

Shurtz was hired Thursday by the Benton School Board as a new art instructor at the high school, replacing the retired Annika Kolbo. Shurtz was also hired as the girls track coach. The new hire prevents him from continuing to coach the Bearcats.

"This was not a sports decision, but rather an educational and professional decision," he said. "I had to give up coaching the girls here at Christopher and it was very difficult for me to break it to the team. This new job is not something that has been in the works for some time. It happened within the last week. I had to accept as it was in my best interest professionally and in my family's best interest."

Shurtz, who is 34, won 101 games in seven seasons coaching the Bearcats and took 75 losses. Virtually the entire team returns next season, including First Team All-Stater Amiah Hargrove.

"This is a great group of girls. They worked hard for me and battled every game. I will miss them a lot," Shurtz said. "Whoever takes over the program will be taking over one heck of a team."

A Benton native, Shurtz said he does not expect to be coaching basketball at Benton. Former Rend Lake women's coach Dave Brown was installed as head coach at this week's meeting.

