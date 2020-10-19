Prep Sports | Cross country reaches end of regular season

DU QUOIN — It was like any other cross country meet for the teams of Nashville, Pinckneyville and Du Quoin on Monday.
Only it wasn’t just any other cross country meet in any other season. It was the last regular season meet in a season like no other, a season that many coaches and runners weren’t sure would even hear a starter’s pistol, much less come to a conclusion.
“Our season has been great,” said Nashville coach Jenny Olson. “The kids have come excited for every meet. We weren’t even sure there would be a season, but we’re excited that we have run an entire season and that we’re now going to regionals.”
There was a fair bit of excitement for this race, even though it occurred in conditions that would have had Ernie Banks rethinking his ideas about playing two. Rain, 49-degree weather and just enough breeze made this three-mile run either a labor of love or an ordeal for the insane, depending on one’s perspective.
And some coaches looked at it in different perspectives. Running on the same State Fairgrounds course where the SIRR Mississippi meet occurred on Thursday, Olson treated the meet as business as usual.
She ran her team per normal, the only stipulation being that they didn’t go all-out in order to prevent injuries before their Class 1A regional Saturday at Hamilton County.
Pinckneyville coach Ryan Bruns, on the other hand, elected to give some of his top runners the day off to avoid potential season-ending ailments ahead of their trip to Marissa for their 1A regional.
“I thought we ran well,” he said. “Some of our kids who normally don’t get many rewards were able to run today and get a shirt. I think that it made their day, and it was a good way for us to finish a season.”
There was doubt until late July that any fall sports would get off the ground due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down almost all sports across the country for three months. When the IHSA announced that cross country, golf and girls tennis would be played as scheduled, many felt but wouldn’t say that the seasons might not reach a desired ending.
But as positivity levels ramp back up to the point when Gov. Pritzker announced mitigation standards for Southern Illinois, beginning Thursday, golf and girls tennis already broke the finish line tape on their season.
Cross country is heading down its home stretch, starting with regionals Saturday and the season-ending sectionals on Oct. 31. It has reached this point with the three Ds – discipline, determination and denial.
“It’s been entirely different in some ways,” Olson said. “Having to carry masks around, having parents not be able to be at the start and finish. Every meet has felt like a meet in some far-off location that no one can get to, but it’s been a normal meet – this year.
“I feel like the camaraderie for the team has been great. For the kids, 2020 is always going to be very memorable. They’ll always have that ’10 miles in the snow in both directions’ story for their kids one day.”
