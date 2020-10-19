Prep Sports | Cross country reaches end of regular season

Pinckneyville coach Ryan Bruns, on the other hand, elected to give some of his top runners the day off to avoid potential season-ending ailments ahead of their trip to Marissa for their 1A regional.

“I thought we ran well,” he said. “Some of our kids who normally don’t get many rewards were able to run today and get a shirt. I think that it made their day, and it was a good way for us to finish a season.”

There was doubt until late July that any fall sports would get off the ground due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down almost all sports across the country for three months. When the IHSA announced that cross country, golf and girls tennis would be played as scheduled, many felt but wouldn’t say that the seasons might not reach a desired ending.

But as positivity levels ramp back up to the point when Gov. Pritzker announced mitigation standards for Southern Illinois, beginning Thursday, golf and girls tennis already broke the finish line tape on their season.

Cross country is heading down its home stretch, starting with regionals Saturday and the season-ending sectionals on Oct. 31. It has reached this point with the three Ds – discipline, determination and denial.