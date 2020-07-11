Prep Sports | Flora to replace Chester in BDC

On paper, it appears that the Black Diamond Conference has traded one geographic outlier for another.
In reality, Flora replacing Chester in 2021-22 is being portrayed as a win-win for the conference for two reasons. One, Flora is closer to the league’s eastern schools. Two, the move will enable Johnston City to move from the BDC East into the West for all other sports besides football.
And as Carmi-White County football coach/athletic director Kurt Simon pointed out Friday night, adding Flora brings back some good old rivalries from the North Egypt Conference. Simon had no problem recalling some classic basketball games between the Wolves and Bulldogs from the 1980s and 1990s.
“There are some people in Carmi looking forward to that again,” Simon said. “The gyms were always packed and those teams just went at each other. I think Flora’s a good fit.”
Whether Flora’s football program can rise to the level that Chester’s played at for the last decade in the BDC is certainly a question. The Yellow Jackets have been consistent contenders for the conference title, and even in years when the Diamond didn’t trot out more than three or four solid teams, Chester always had a chance to win in the postseason.
Fairfield football coach Justin Townsend might not have appreciated the 2 ½-hour bus trip to Randolph County every other year. But he can sure sympathize with the Yellow Jackets’ plight during even-numbered years, when they’ve made marathon trips to Fairfield, Edwards County and Carmi-White County in a nine-game season.
And he certainly respected the job that coaches like Bryan Lee, Jeremy Blechle and Billy Belton did over the last decade.
“Year in and year out, a quality opponent,” said Townsend. “I’m going to miss that component because they’re a playoff team every year. You know that when you play Chester, you’re playing a good team.
“But as far as Flora coming in, we’ve been big rivals, dating back to when I played. We play them every year in basketball and baseball, so they’re a very familiar opponent. They fit enrollment-wise, so it’s exciting to have them back on the schedule.”
Townsend and Simon both think the Wolves will enter the BDC next year ready to compete. Flora went 6-4 last year and reached the Class 2A playoffs. It was its first postseason appearance since 2016, when they were routed in the first round by future conference foe Eldorado.
The Wolves have struggled in other sports. Their boys basketball team has endured consecutive 24-loss years, while the girls basketball squad is just 22-37 in the last two years. The baseball team owns just one regional title since 2002.
Flora’s softball team has enjoyed a fair bit of success with nine regional titles in 16 years, including three straight from 2016-18.
With the Wolves ticketed for the BDC East, Johnston City gets to play in the West next school year. That should do nothing but help the Indians’ bottom line. Trading Edwards County and Carmi-White County for the likes of Goreville and Sesser-Valier figures to put a few more folks into Wendell Starrick Gym every winter.
“They’ve desired to be on that side from the beginning, and I think they’re really excited about that,” Simon said of Johnston City.
Selfishly, Townsend wouldn’t have minded the conference sticking with nine schools for football after Chester’s departure. He would have liked the idea of picking up a non-conference foe that would give the Mules the kind of test they rarely get in the BDC.
But he also knows how tough it could be to find a non-conference foe in the middle of the season. So he’s just fine with the BDC remaining a closed conference.
“It would have been tough for a lot of teams,” Townsend said of finding a non-conference game during the heart of conference play. “So this makes sense.”
