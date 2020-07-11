Prep Sports | Flora to replace Chester in BDC

And he certainly respected the job that coaches like Bryan Lee, Jeremy Blechle and Billy Belton did over the last decade.

“Year in and year out, a quality opponent,” said Townsend. “I’m going to miss that component because they’re a playoff team every year. You know that when you play Chester, you’re playing a good team.

“But as far as Flora coming in, we’ve been big rivals, dating back to when I played. We play them every year in basketball and baseball, so they’re a very familiar opponent. They fit enrollment-wise, so it’s exciting to have them back on the schedule.”

Townsend and Simon both think the Wolves will enter the BDC next year ready to compete. Flora went 6-4 last year and reached the Class 2A playoffs. It was its first postseason appearance since 2016, when they were routed in the first round by future conference foe Eldorado.

The Wolves have struggled in other sports. Their boys basketball team has endured consecutive 24-loss years, while the girls basketball squad is just 22-37 in the last two years. The baseball team owns just one regional title since 2002.

Flora’s softball team has enjoyed a fair bit of success with nine regional titles in 16 years, including three straight from 2016-18.