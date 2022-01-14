Prep Sports | Four-sport standout Presli Karnes raises the bar at Herrin

HERRIN — In today's prep sports world, there are very few three-sport athletes. Heck, the number of two-sport athletes for that matter is dwindling annually. Specialization has become the norm.

Therefore, it's quite rare when a high school athlete competes in four different sports in the same school year, all while maintaining a robust 3.5 cumulative grade-point-average and is a candidate for the All-State Academic Team.

That rare gem is Herrin High School senior Presli Karnes.

Karnes has competed for four years as a post player on the basketball team, outside hitter in volleyball, third baseman in softball, and the last two years added tennis to her portfolio.

And she's not just a participant. She is a standout performer.

She's also in Student Government, a variety of school clubs and was selected Homecoming Queen last fall.

In short, there is very little Karnes hasn't done at HHS.

Karnes leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding in basketball at 13 points and seven rebounds per game this season, which includes a 26-point single-game performance at home against Murphysboro. She was a River-to-River All-Conference selection the last two years and will likely earn that honor again this year. She has also been named All-South the last two years and the same holds true in volleyball.

"Presli's been starting for us since her freshman year," said Herrin basketball coach Chris Roberts. "She's been a phenomenal player for us, a great leader. You're not going to find anybody that works as hard as she does. She is an absolute workhorse on and off the floor. What she's been able to accomplish at Herrin High School in four years is truly awesome. Add in the fact that she is a great kid."

Listed at 5-foot-9, Karnes finds ways to get her points inside the paint often against taller opponents.

"Presli's very smart and uses her body as a shield really well down low to get open and score. You're not going to outwork her. That's the thing," Roberts said. "She's developed her game where she can also face the bucket from 15-to-18 feet out and hit some shots. That makes her a double threat. Presli has simply gotten better each of these last four years. She's gotten more aggressive. She's just a kid you want to have in your program - the type of player the younger girls look up to. They see how she is in the classroom, as well as the basketball court. She's a true leader."

Karnes said she simply wants to do whatever it takes to help her team win.

"Whatever Coach Roberts needs. We've lost some tough ones this season. That's for sure," she said.

The Tigers are 8-10 this basketball season, but have maintained a strong schedule and have lost some close games to quality opponents.

"All we can do is keep playing hard and hope that some of those close losses turn into wins as the season goes on," Karnes said. "Basketball may not be my favorite sport, but winning games is very important to me. I know I'm going to miss competing with my teammates and will miss my coaches. That's why we have to keep working hard together."

Karnes said she has become more proficient at scoring than in past years.

"I'm shooting the ball more now and working hard to get good, open looks. Fortunately, I'm making more shots."

Although she will likely fall just short of 1,000 career points due to a COVID-19-shortened season last year (she is at 777 points and counting now), Karnes is moving up the chart as a Top 20 scorer in school history. She will also be a Top 20 rebounder with approximately 500 rebounds when she closes out her career.

In volleyball, Karnes was second on the team in kills with 265; first in digs with 305; a 93 percent server; and school-record holder in service received at 96.2 percent, the program's top defensive performer.

In addition to her All-Conference and All-South selections as a spiker, Karnes was also named to various All-Tournament teams this past fall, including the Murphysboro, Du Quoin and Herrin Invitationals.

"Presli has been a four-year varsity starter for us. I've known about her since she was in the fifth grade," said retiring Herrin High volleyball coach Karen Jurich. "I've worked with her a lot and she's made tremendous progress over the years. I'm thrilled to see her get an opportunity to play college volleyball."

Jurich said Karnes' athletic ability should help her push for playing time at Logan next fall.

"Presli's a very consistent performer. She works hard and takes the game seriously. She always wants to do better. What a lot of people don't realize is what a good passer Presli is. We tend to focus on the offense and kills. But Presli is such a well-rounded player with a good volleyball knowledge.

"She is a lot more aware of what the other team's defense is doing and takes advantage of what they give her. I think Presli will be a good fit at Logan. She's going to work hard and take the game seriously. I think that once she gets to that level and goes against college players night in and night out, she's got a lot of room for improvement."

Logan volleyball coach Bill Burnside said he's impressed.

"Presli's a good all-around athlete," he said. "She's pretty consistent in the outside hitting position, has good passing skills, defensive skills, a little bit of everything. Those kind of players are hard to find these days. It's nice to have a player that's local, but also that can play all the way around the court and doesn't have to come out on the back row. That helps us out."

Burnside said he believes Karnes can continue to grow as a player.

"I think she can be a little more explosive and aggressive. I always want her to take more chances, more risks, and I think we can get that out of her. She has shown the ability to adjust to what we are asking her to do, and I really think she's going to be a good player."

Karnes said she is excited about the opportunity play volleyball at the collegiate level.

"With Logan being so local, my friends and family can come and watch me play. That was important in making my decision. This is a great opportunity for me."

Karnes said softball was her favorite sport when she was younger, but volleyball soon pushed to the forefront.

"I'm really looking forward to it next fall. I just hope to improve my overall game so that I can make a contribution to the team. I'm sure I will love playing with my teammates."

