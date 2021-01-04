Prep Sports | Frustrated Anderson, IHSA stay in limbo for winter season

If you thought scoring on a Wayne Harre-coached defense or getting Morgan Bernardini out was tough, imagine being Craig Anderson and trying to set up a meeting with the Governor’s Office or the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Anderson, the executive director of the Illinois High School Association, revealed Monday morning that he still hasn’t heard from government entities in regards to a meeting he was hoping to have before the end of 2020.

That meeting was designed to provide clarity to member schools on a plan to proceed with the possible start of winter sports. Instead, schools throughout Illinois are today where they have been since the IHSA paused winter sports in November: In limbo, not knowing the next move.

“It’s incredibly frustrating for me because we’re trying to provide guidance for over 800 member schools,” he said. “We’re trying to prepare for when we can start a season and not being able to provide answers weighs heavily on my and our office.

“I got on my computer this morning and I see where Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin and other neighboring states are playing hundreds of games a day. We feel if we had gotten the chance to do this in the fall, we could have done this in the safest way.”