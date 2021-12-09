 Skip to main content
Prep Sports | Goreville pauses athletic programs due to COVID-19

Goreville head coach Todd Tripp watches his team during an IHSA Class 1A Super-Sectional hosted at Banterra Center in Carbondale.

 Christopher Kays, For The Southern

Goreville athletic director/boys basketball coach Todd Tripp announced Thursday that the school's sports teams will go on a pause through the weekend because of COVID-19 concerns at the Johnson County school.

Tripp said in a Facebook post that the school would re-evaluate the situation on Monday morning. He also said the school's main goal is safety and keeping students healthy going into the upcoming holiday break.

A girls basketball game with West Frankfort on Thursday night will be rescheduled, as will a boys-girls home doubleheader Saturday with Meridian.

Carbondale's boys basketball program also announced that its South Seven Conference game Friday night at Cahokia has been postponed. They hope to reschedule it later in the season.

