Prep Sports | Gossett brings youth, energy to Christopher athletics

CHRISTOPHER — Add another young face to the list of rising stars taking over head coaching gigs here in Southern Illinois. The latest is Christopher High School's Madeline Gossett, who will run both the volleyball and girls track programs, while also lending a helping hand in girls basketball.

The 23-year-old Gossett was a three-sport standout for the Bearcats, competing in volleyball, basketball and track. Her favorite sport was volleyball, but her best sport was track, where she qualified for state in four events - 100 and 300 hurdles, long jump and high jump - her sophomore through senior seasons.

Gossett, the niece of standout Christopher basketball player Jeff Gossett, graduated high school in 2017 and proceeded to attend Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, where she earned a degree in elementary education with a math endorsement, earning high honors.

Gossett now teaches eighth-grade math at Christopher. This fall will mark the start of her second year on the job.

"I love what I'm teaching. This is my dream job," Gossett said. "And to be able to coach at my alma mater in addition to teaching here, I couldn't be happier."

Bearcats Athletic Director Josh McCurren said he is glad to have Gossett added to the coaching ranks at the school.

"Maddy was a very successful, longtime player here and we believe this was an outstanding hire," he said. "She is very knowledgeable of the game and will have a great rapport with the kids. She's also a hard worker and young - someone we hope to have around here for a long time."

Gossett said she will welcome seven seniors to the volleyball squad this fall, including returnees Jessica Gordon, Tori Crain, Kailey Jolly, Kaili Gilbert, Mackie Dejear, and Alyssa Bullock. One other senior, Railan Clark, did not play last year.

Key juniors returning are Amiah Hargrove and Reagan Gilbert.

"I think we have a chance to be pretty good," Gossett said. "Goreville and Trico will be the teams to beat in our conference again this year."