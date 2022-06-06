Prep Sports | Harris had record-breaking career at Woodlawn

WOODLAWN — Lauren Harris may be the best-kept secret in Southern Illinois prep sports. At the very least, she's a hidden gem.

The graduated senior attended Woodlawn High School, tucked away in the far northern part of our coverage area in Jefferson County. Perhaps the phrase, "Out of sight, out of mind," applies here as Harris most certainly would have been front and center in the sports headlines had she played in the Black Diamond, River-to-River or South Seven Conference.

That said, Harris was a remarkable performer at the varsity level for four years in the Midland Trail Conference, which includes Waltonville, Webber Township, Cisne, Clay City, Grayville, Odin, Sandoval, Wayne City and Woodlawn.

A two-sport athlete, Harris was the conference's Player of the Year both in volleyball and softball on multiple occasions, including this school year. She was also All-South and All-State in both sports, including first team shortstop in Class 1A softball this spring.

Harris also holds some school records.

In volleyball, while competing mostly as a middle hitter, she broke the career kills record with 1,434. She was also the first sophomore to surpass 500 career kills. She was even more remarkable in softball:

Set single-season record for home runs with 15 in 2019

Set career record for home runs with 33

Set single-season batting average mark at .690

Set career batting average mark at .617

Set career record for runs batted in with 119

Set career record for hits with 143

Set single-season record for runs scored with 60

Set career record for runs scored with 138

It should be noted that all those softball records were set with no spring season in 2020 due to COVID-19 and a shortened spring season in 2021. Otherwise, the numbers would have been even more staggering.

Not to be overlooked is the fact that Harris ranks second in the state in Class 1A for batting average and fifth among all classes in batting average, including 33rd best in the entire country. She also ranks first in the state in on-base percentage and eighth in the country in that category. Moreover, she is second in the state in slugging percentage, which is good for 59th-best in the country.

"I love hitting, always have," said Harris, who has decided she will continue her athletic career at McKendree University this fall. She chose the school in Lebanon because it's smaller, close to home, and she can play both volleyball and softball. She had many other opportunities to play softball only, including some Division I schools like Louisiana.

"I'm super excited about having the opportunity to play two college sports," Harris said. "It's what I've looked to do pretty much my whole life. Now, I will get the chance to see what all I can do at a higher level."

Harris explained that softball was her first love as she began playing the game when she was about 5 years old. She soon showed a skill level that would place her on some outstanding summer travel ball teams and was even offered a full-ride scholarship by the University of Louisiana in her eighth-grade year.

"I actually started off as a third baseman, but asked to move to short several years ago because I like being involved more on defense. At shortstop, you have more ground to cover both in the infield and outfield. You are involved in cutoffs and relays. There are more opportunities to dive for balls. I like the constant movement."

As for hitting, Harris said it has always came naturally to her.

"You still have to put the work into it just like anything else," she said. "It's about seeing it and putting yourself in position to hit it hard."

The same could be said for Harris' love for volleyball.

"I played middle hitter at Woodlawn because that's where the team needed me the most, but I much prefer outside hitter and that's where I play in club ball. On the outside, you're involved more in the offense; there are more angles to hit the ball; and you have to think fast on your feet. I like the explosiveness of the game - getting from Point A to Point B to make a play."

Harris' father served as her softball coach this past season. A former standout athlete himself at Herrin High School and Quincy University, Wes Harris said he and his wife, Melissa, are proud of what their daughter has accomplished in sports at Woodlawn, but are even more proud of her humility and academic success (4.0 grade-point average and honors student).

"It's hard to find the words to describe how we feel about Lauren. She has done so much in her four years of high school," he said. "She started to have success in summer ball as early as the 8-and-under travel team and she got better and better. She was a big part of our 12-and-under team winning a national championship in Dallas. Some Southern Illinois girls on that team with Lauren included Shelby Cook and Malorie Gill from Murphysboro and Morgan Bernardini from Elkville.

"And then she started playing volleyball the summer before her freshman year and it wasn't long before she became the best player on the team. Again, she just got better and better. I'm really happy she will get to play both sports at McKendree and even happier she is playing close to home where my family and I can see her play."

Harris said she couldn't have accomplished all she did in athletics without the support of her teammates and coaches the last four years.

"I'm very grateful to all of them."

