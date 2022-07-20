Prep Sports | Harris hired as Frankfort Community School District AD, assistant superintendent

WEST FRANKFORT — Back for an encore performance, Brock Harris was hired this week by the Frankfort Community Unit School District 168 board of education to serve the district as assistant superintendent of schools over human resources and programming, as well as serving as high school athletic director.

Harris has worked the last four years as superintendent of schools at Thompsonville. He had also served as building principal at Frankfort Community High School and Frankfort Intermediate School from 2016 through 2018.

When breaking down his dual responsibilities, Harris said he has a couple of clear objectives in mind with athletics.

"First and foremost, I want to increase our student participation in athletics at the high school," he said. "From what I have seen and heard, our numbers are lower than they were 10-to-15 years ago. I know part of that is due to a declining enrollment, but not all of it.

"I also want to bring excitement back to Redbird athletics. I want to get the community involved as much as possible. I want to see fans at our games."

Harris said because he just found out this week that he will serve as athletic director in addition to assisting Superintendent Matt Donkin, he has much work ahead of him with the new school year starting in a month.

"I did have a meeting with all our coaches, some of whom I have known for quite a while," Harris said. "Our numbers was definitely an important part of that discussion."

Harris grew up as a youth in Thompsonville, but later moved to Goreville, where he graduated in 1993.

He was in the same class and a teammate of Todd Tripp (longtime Goreville coach and athletic director).

"I have a background in sports," Harris said. "I played basketball and baseball when I was young. I also have two daughters competing in college sports. Kennedy is a senior softball player at Freed Hardeman University in Tennessee who recently tied the home run record and set the stolen base record. And Kameryn is a sophomore at Freed Hardeman who competes in volleyball."

The 47-year-old Harris, who worked as a correctional officer when he was younger, has also remarried. His wife, Jenna, teaches fourth grade at the Frankfort Intermediate School.

"Brock brings an administrative structure to his position as athletic director," Donkin said. "As we work to bring our entire athletic department back to full speed from the pandemic, he will make sure all our athletic programs are coordinated and working well together."