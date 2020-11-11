Prep Sports | Hoops decision deferred by IHSA

After a special Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, the IHSA decided to kick the can eight days down the road.
A discussion that some felt was going to lead to a decision on whether to play basketball this winter instead turned into a deferral to Nov. 19, perhaps with some important peripheral figures on hand.
The IHSA has invited representatives of the Governor’s Office and the Illinois Department of Public Health to join the virtual regularly-scheduled Board meeting. It’s also dished out invites to the Illinois Principals Association, the Illinois Board of Education and the Illinois Association of School Administrators.
All those entities should, in theory, be able to come to a decision regarding basketball. The IHSA wants to play games, starting on Nov. 30, and Gov. J.B Pritzker has already said the sport shouldn’t play this winter because of rising COVID-19 rates throughout the state.
“The board hopes to create a dialogue and build a more collaborative relationship with all the entities involved with developing sports policy in our state as everyone tries to negotiate the myriad issues caused by the pandemic,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson.
“The board’s decision to move forward with the IHSA basketball season was not meant to be adversarial. It was rooted in a desire to receive more direct communication and data from our state partners.”
The IHSA opted to go forward with basketball season on Oct. 28, about 24 hours after Pritzker upstaged a board meeting to discuss the subject and decreed that basketball season should be delayed on grounds of it becoming a high-risk sport.
Hours after the IHSA decided to play basketball, Pritzker hinted that school districts could face “legal liability.” The ISBE weighed in with a letter that implied school districts that opted to play could face the loss of funding, a big deal amid a pandemic which shows no signs of slowing down after eight months.
On Oct. 29, Pritzker responded by saying basketball should move to the spring. The IHSA, along with school administrators and coaches, didn’t respond kindly to that move. Their feeling is that athletes would have to choose between football, basketball, volleyball and boys soccer in the spring.
Last week, 200 superintendents around the state urged Pritzker and IDPH to allow basketball to be played as scheduled in the winter. That number included 22 from Southern Illinois high schools, including 11 of the 12 River-to-River schools. A representative of that group was also invited to the meeting.
Not all superintendents or school systems seem eager to drive to the bucket one-on-three. Chicago Public League and Peoria City Schools won’t play until the spring, while Decatur City Schools won’t practice until at least Jan. 4.
The IHSA said on Wednesday that nearly 300 of its 813 member schools won’t play basketball this winter. Another 212 schools aren’t sure if they will go ahead and play. Schools who plan to play or are on the fence for doing so will be allowed to start practice on Monday under Level 1 mitigations.
Anderson admits schools have been placed in a difficult circumstance because of the IHSA’s choice to leave play-or-not decisions to individual districts.
“With a limited number of schools set to begin their season on November 16,” he said, “the board believes it is prudent to rely on IDPH guidance as they work with state officials to gain greater clarity on the metrics and mitigations required to conduct high school sports throughout the remainder of the school year.”
