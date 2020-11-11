Prep Sports | Hoops decision deferred by IHSA

After a special Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, the IHSA decided to kick the can eight days down the road.

A discussion that some felt was going to lead to a decision on whether to play basketball this winter instead turned into a deferral to Nov. 19, perhaps with some important peripheral figures on hand.

The IHSA has invited representatives of the Governor’s Office and the Illinois Department of Public Health to join the virtual regularly-scheduled Board meeting. It’s also dished out invites to the Illinois Principals Association, the Illinois Board of Education and the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

All those entities should, in theory, be able to come to a decision regarding basketball. The IHSA wants to play games, starting on Nov. 30, and Gov. J.B Pritzker has already said the sport shouldn’t play this winter because of rising COVID-19 rates throughout the state.

“The board hopes to create a dialogue and build a more collaborative relationship with all the entities involved with developing sports policy in our state as everyone tries to negotiate the myriad issues caused by the pandemic,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson.