Prep Sports | Ian Davis: More than just a good golfer for Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Ian Davis is enjoying a great start to his senior season as a student-athlete. Through three golf meets this fall, he has already earned medalist honors twice, averaging about a one-under-par 71 for 18 holes.

He hasn't been too shabby on the gridiron either, booting a pair of field goals in Carbondale's season-opening loss at home to Murphysboro on Friday.

Davis was good from 37 and 43 yards out, making him one of the best, if not the best placekicker in the region.

Although he isn't playing soccer this fall, he did play all three fall sports as an underclassman and scored double-digit goals both as a freshman and sophomore.

And to hear his golf coach, Wendell Wheeler, a longtime boys basketball coach in the region, speak, Davis is a pretty fair basketball player, as well.

"I've known Ian since he was in junior high. I've seen him play. I would have been happy to have him on my Cobden team the last couple of years," Wheeler said.

What impresses him about Davis the golfer is his composure.

"Every time I watch Ian play, he doesn't get too excited if he is playing well or too down if he is not. He is even keel. The other day, he bogeyed a hole and came right back the next hole and birdied it. He couldn't have done that if he was still thinking about the bogey."

Wheeler said work ethic is another positive.

"Ian has a purpose to everything he does - a plan for attacking each hole. He is one of the best I have ever seen at managing the course. He knows how to set up his next shot with the shot he is playing next."

Wheeler said there is no doubt in his mind that Davis will be successful at the next level. He has already verbally committed to Dartmouth, an Ivy League school in Vermont next fall - his father's alma mater.

"I think Ian's temperament and approach to the game will make him a great fit there," Wheeler said. "I know they're excited to get him."

Wheeler added that Davis has asserted himself as a leader this fall, mentoring his teammates, all of whom are underclassmen.

"The younger kids really look up to him, and why shouldn't they? He's a great player and he's great in the classroom. He's going to Dartmouth. It doesn't get much better than that."

Speaking of academics, Carbondale Community High School Senior Class counselor Lyndsey Walls described Davis as "a natural leader" who has done a wonderful job of balancing academics with extra-curricular activities like golf and football.

"Ian has a 3.93 grade-point-average on a 4.0 scale and is very involved with other clubs and organizations at the school in addition to athletics," Walls said. "He is also a member of the National Honor Society. His initiative and follow through has made him successful in the classroom. If something is asked of him by one of his instructors, you can count on him to do it. And I should also point out that he has taken a rigorous course load to help prepare him for college. He sets a good example for his peers."

Davis said academics are as important to him as kicking the game-winning field goal or sinking the 10-foot birdie putt to win medalist honors at a tournament.

"I get more nervous before a calculus or physics test than a golf match or football game," he said. "In golf, for example, I can have an off match, practice and play well the next match and the bad match is forgotten. In calculus or physics, if I don't perform well, I have to do well on the next two or three tests to make up for a bad grade. School always comes first with me."

The son of two physicians - orthopedic surgeon Dr. J.T. Davis and optometrist Dr. Kelly Davis - Ian said he had some pretty frank conversations with his parents about participating in so many extra-curricular activities at the same time.

"My parents taught me a lot about time management," he said. "And I've had to make some sacrifices to make it all work out, which is especially tough for a teenager. They helped me set up a schedule and I stick to it. I try to get the majority of my studying done at school when there is free time and leave as little for late at night as possible. I also spend a lot of my extra weekend time studying."

The younger Davis said he does make time for his friends, but everything is pretty strictly regimented.

"It's all about maximizing the free time I do have," he said. "I think I have a pretty good schedule going. I can't thank my parents enough for the support they have given me."

On the athletics side of the ledger, Davis said his mental approach with swinging the golf club is the same as swinging his leg to strike the football.

"When I am at practice, I picture myself making the putt or kick in a game situation. Same mental approach. Same swing every time. Same follow through. I can't think about consequences. I can't stay in the moment. Just use the exact same motion and trust myself. And then if I miss the shot in a real game, I just focus on what I need to do to make sure it doesn't happen again. It's almost an unconscious act."

Asked what gives him more pleasure - making a field goal in a game or sinking that big putt to win a match, Davis said the reaction is different for each sport.

"In football, it's an adrenaline thing. There is a quick celebration with my teammates and then it's time to set up for the kickoff. In golf, I can't allow myself to get that excited after a big shot. At least for me, what works best is staying low key."

Terriers head football coach Bryan Lee said he is "fortunate" to have another Davis kicking the ball for the team. Older sister, Macy Davis, was a placekicker for Carbondale in 2019.

"Ian has done a fantastic job for us," Lee said. "He can bury that ball in the endzone on almost every kickoff and that is another weapon to have. Special teams are important to your success."

Lee said Davis does not shy away from the pressure moments in games.

"No, he's a competitor. It's in his DNA. He wants to compete with the game on the line. He is a winner. He doesn't want to lose. He sees himself as more of a football player than kicker."

Davis also handles the team's punting duties in addition to placekicking.

"Ian's just a good character guy on our team," Lee said. "He will do well at Dartmouth, both in the classroom and in athletics."

Davis said that as much as he enjoys playing football and enjoyed playing soccer, he realized that golf was likely his best chance to compete at the Division I level. In preparing for this - his senior season - the All-Stater on the links played in some prestigious junior tournaments over the summer.

"I played in New York and South Dakota," Davis said. "At these junior tournaments, they treat them like big-time events, which puts you under more pressure to perform well because you're going up against some of the best young golfers in the country."

Davis said he can literally spend hours a day working on his golf game. He can't do that when kicking a football for fear of creating undue wear and tear on the leg.

That said, Davis does have plans to try out for the Dartmouth football team as a placekicker in addition to playing his main sport of golf.

"I've talked about it with the coaches there and am looking forward to the opportunity," he said.

For now, he will be content to represent the Terriers on the golf course and football field.

Davis said he wants to improve upon last year's seventh-place finish at state in golf.

"On my best day, I know that I am absolutely good enough to win the state championship," he said. "And on my worst day, I would like to think that I am still competitive. But I want to win and that's what motivates me to keep working hard in practice. I want to give myself every chance to win."