Prep Sports | IHSA considers changing transfer rules

In fact, three star football players in the Chicago area announced plans to transfer out of state in order to play their senior season and enhance their chances of landing an FBS or FCS scholarship.

Carbondale athletic director Mark Albertini said that the IHSA has to be careful not to loosen its transfer rule too much.

“It could get interesting,” he said. “It would be unfair if you had a dream team show up at one of these schools.”

IHSA rules regarding transfers are normally clear. A family has to prove they’ve established residency in a school district, and principals from both schools must sign off on the student-athlete’s eligibility. However, there are provisions that might seem to be at cross-purposes in normal times, but can be used to suit certain purposes in times like this.

One of them references an athlete who plays girls soccer in the fall in Missouri, followed by a family move into Illinois, where girls soccer is played in the spring. In that case, the Board of Directors ruled that the athlete could play in Illinois because another state’s scheduling falls under circumstances beyond an athlete or family’s control.