Prep Sports | IHSA considers changing transfer rules

Taking a break from working on scheduling matters, Herrin athletic director Andrew Anderson mused about the upcoming school year on Thursday.
“It’s going to look different from any year we’ve ever had,” he said.
And not just on the field. Perhaps because of the unique circumstances caused by COVID-19, the IHSA is prepared to possibly let players transfer out of state to play one sport, then return to Illinois to play that same sport in the spring as long as certain conditions are met.
Executive director Craig Anderson told The Southern Illinoisan in an email exchange on Wednesday that the organization might relax its transfer rules.
“It’s fair to say that it could be possible,” he said, placing quotation marks around could. “But there could be circumstances where a student could not be eligible.”
The sports where this scenario could realistically play out would be football and volleyball. Those sports were moved from fall to spring last week after the IHSA consulted with the Governor’s Office and the Department of Public Health.
States around Illinois, like Indiana, Missouri and Kentucky, opted to keep fall sports in the fall. Parents and coaches have mused on social media about the possibility of teams losing star athletes to other programs out of state.
In fact, three star football players in the Chicago area announced plans to transfer out of state in order to play their senior season and enhance their chances of landing an FBS or FCS scholarship.
Carbondale athletic director Mark Albertini said that the IHSA has to be careful not to loosen its transfer rule too much.
“It could get interesting,” he said. “It would be unfair if you had a dream team show up at one of these schools.”
IHSA rules regarding transfers are normally clear. A family has to prove they’ve established residency in a school district, and principals from both schools must sign off on the student-athlete’s eligibility. However, there are provisions that might seem to be at cross-purposes in normal times, but can be used to suit certain purposes in times like this.
One of them references an athlete who plays girls soccer in the fall in Missouri, followed by a family move into Illinois, where girls soccer is played in the spring. In that case, the Board of Directors ruled that the athlete could play in Illinois because another state’s scheduling falls under circumstances beyond an athlete or family’s control.
While in normal times, playing the same sport in two states in the same school year wouldn’t pass the smell test, these aren’t normal times. There’s a case to be made that football and volleyball being shifted from fall to spring fall beyond anyone’s control.
“It’s a bit of a different take than we’re used to,” Pinckneyville athletic director/boys basketball coach Bob Waggoner said. “I think you might see the IHSA make an adjustment with that. They always have the final say on eligibility.”
For his part, Anderson carefully emphasized that students would still have to sit out 30 days after transferring into an Illinois school, and that several factors must be considered when fielding a transfer request.
Andrew Anderson said that SIRR Ohio and Mississippi encourage any family considering a move of this nature to follow IHSA regulations.
“We’d encourage them to do it the right way,” he said. “Honestly, with everything that’s been going on, I haven’t even thought about that prospect. The biggest thing is, is it a family decision? Whatever the IHSA tells us to do, we’re going to follow.”
