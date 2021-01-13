Prep Sports | IHSA meeting results in another meeting

Tom Petty once sang that the waiting is the hardest part.

He wasn’t talking about high school sports in Illinois, but he might as well have been.

With time ticking away on a school year and no decision-making authority, the Illinois High School announced Wednesday that the results of its regularly scheduled monthly Board of Directors meeting was to … drumroll, please … hold another meeting.

The latest meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27, at which point the IHSA is expected to release plans for another modified calendar that will apparently attempt to fit all remaining sports into the spring and summer seasons.

“We realize there is a desire for finality on a sports schedule for 2020-21,” the board said in an IHSA press release. “However, we did not believe it would be prudent to lock ourselves into a schedule at a time when IHSA schools are unable to conduct any sports.”

That’s the rub facing high schools around the state. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health will have to sign off on any effort to play sports. Pritzker and IDPH have consistently favored science and data over feelings and the fact every other neighboring state is playing games.