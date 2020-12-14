Prep Sports | IHSA still hoping to play basketball

No matter what the detractors say about stringing players and programs along, the Illinois High School Association remains bound and determined to play some version of winter sports, no matter how short the season becomes.
It was buried underneath the headline of a press release after Monday’s Board of Directors meeting, but the IHSA declared that it would soon meet with the Governor’s Office and Department of Public Health to chart a course that it hopes will lead to the start of winter sports in January.
“The board reiterated that they plan to do everything in their power to provide a season for every IHSA sport in 2020-21,” said executive director Craig Anderson in said press release. “There have been no cancellations of any sports, or discussions about canceling any sports, thus far.
“The board appreciates the patience and flexibility of the IHSA membership and remain optimistic, especially as vaccines begin to be administered, that we will return to conducting IHSA sports early in 2021.”
The IHSA is pushing for a quick meeting with the two entities that ultimately control its fate in terms of playing sports. It wants to conduct a special board meeting before the calendar flips to 2021 so that it can finalize scheduling for winter, spring and summer sports.
Whether all that happens will be dependent on Gov. J.B. Pritzker pivoting away from his stance since COVID-19 paused the sports world for about three months, beginning March 12. Without fail, Pritzker has sided with numbers and science over the wishes of those who think high school sports should go on as normal.
While states around Illinois have conducted their high school sports seasons, Pritzker didn’t allow football, volleyball or boys soccer to be played until the spring. The only sports allowed this fall were golf, cross country, girls tennis and swimming/diving.
Pritzker then declared on Oct. 27, a day before a special IHSA board meeting, that basketball wouldn’t start as scheduled because of rising coronavirus rates. The next day, the IHSA openly defied Pritzker and gave schools permission to start practice on Nov. 16 and play games as soon as Nov. 30, assuming their boards assented.
It didn’t take long for Pritzker and others to react negatively. Pritzker warned of “legal liability” hours after the IHSA’s announcement, and the State Board of Education implied that school systems that opted to play against recommendations could face a loss of critical funding.
On Oct. 29, Pritzker said basketball should become a spring sport, angering IHSA administrators and coaches who could face the headache of juggling rosters and schedules against football, volleyball and boys soccer.
With the pandemic again sinking its claws into Illinois, the IHSA conceded last month that it wouldn’t be able to start winter sports on time. That’s still in limbo with Christmas approaching. What’s more, the first day of practice for spring sports is two months away.
Contact days
The board also decided on Monday that schools will be allowed to institute contact days for out of season sports as soon as Pritzker and DPH remove the state from Tier 3 mitigations. Contact days will be restricted to six hours per athlete per sport each week.
Anderson said that if basketball can’t be played in the winter, it will be given the same chance to conduct contact days as the IHSA determines how to best fit it into the athletic calendar.
“Basketball remains the outlier in the equation,” he said.
Attendance
The board also announced on Monday that if basketball is played this winter, schools will be allowed to seat up to 50 fans per team, with home fans on one side and visitors on the other. Fans must sit at least 12 feet from the court and will have to practice social distancing.
Schools will determine if fans are allowed to attend their home games. Fans must wear masks, which they can only remove to eat or drink.
