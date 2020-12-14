Prep Sports | IHSA still hoping to play basketball

No matter what the detractors say about stringing players and programs along, the Illinois High School Association remains bound and determined to play some version of winter sports, no matter how short the season becomes.

It was buried underneath the headline of a press release after Monday’s Board of Directors meeting, but the IHSA declared that it would soon meet with the Governor’s Office and Department of Public Health to chart a course that it hopes will lead to the start of winter sports in January.

“The board reiterated that they plan to do everything in their power to provide a season for every IHSA sport in 2020-21,” said executive director Craig Anderson in said press release. “There have been no cancellations of any sports, or discussions about canceling any sports, thus far.

“The board appreciates the patience and flexibility of the IHSA membership and remain optimistic, especially as vaccines begin to be administered, that we will return to conducting IHSA sports early in 2021.”

The IHSA is pushing for a quick meeting with the two entities that ultimately control its fate in terms of playing sports. It wants to conduct a special board meeting before the calendar flips to 2021 so that it can finalize scheduling for winter, spring and summer sports.