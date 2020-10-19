Prep Sports | IHSA to decide on winter sports Oct. 28

As of Monday afternoon, the IHSA has put itself on the clock for winter sports.
At its monthly Board of Directors meeting, the governing body for high school sports in the state declared it would decide by Oct. 28 whether it would proceed with basketball, wrestling and bowling as scheduled.
Under this school year’s calendar, preseason practice is to start on Nov. 16, with schools able to play games two weeks later. But a recent surge in COVID-19 positivity rates around the state and recent comments from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that he wouldn’t be swayed by the decisions of other states to conduct high school sports have led some to wonder if gyms will remain dark this winter.
“We feel like we are making positive strides with the Illinois Department of Public Health to be allowed to conduct IHSA winter sports as scheduled,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a press release.
“We believe we have a plan to do so safely and want to provide IDPH with ample time to review the winter sports plans, and supportive data, we have provided them.”
Anderson said that they expect to have an answer from IDPH by Oct. 26, giving the IHSA a couple of days to unveil its decision for winter sports.
The IHSA’s announcement wasn’t universally greeted with roses and chocolates by some. Harrisburg girls basketball coach Jake Stewart took to Twitter to criticize the organization for holding meeting after meeting without making a decision.
It was basketball which first felt the unstoppable force of the pandemic. On March 12, less than 24 hours before Goreville was scheduled to play in the Class 1A boys semifinals at Peoria Civic Center, the IHSA canceled the state tournament.
Coronavirus concerns then wiped out the entire spring sports season and forced fall sports like football, volleyball and boys soccer to move to the spring of 2021. In recent weeks, schools have unveiled basketball schedules.
Now they have to wonder if those remade schedules will be for naught.
NO STATE TOURNAMENTS
When the IHSA reversed course on its earlier announcement that it would end fall sports after the regionals, adding a sectional round, there was hope among coaches that it might hold state tournaments.
On Monday, an IHSA spokesman confirmed to The Southern that fall sports would indeed end after cross country sectionals on Oct. 31. There was no word as to whether it was a matter of discussion at the board meeting.
BY-LAW EXEMPTION
In a move that is seen as a victory for sports such as volleyball, baseball and softball, the IHSA announced that it will provide a one-time exemption for its rule barring players from playing for high schools and club/travel teams at the same time.
Spring sports players will be allowed to simultaneously compete for school and non-school teams throughout the entire season (Feb. 15-May 1). Summer sports players can play for high school and club/travel teams at the same time, beginning June 4.
“It was prudent to make modifications to the independent sports team by-law that were displaced from their traditional season,” Anderson said. “They also came up with what we believe is a reasonable compromise for summer sports.”
Winter sports won’t fall under that exemption because, as of now, they are scheduled to be played as planned under this year’s calendar.
