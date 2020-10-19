Prep Sports | IHSA to decide on winter sports Oct. 28

As of Monday afternoon, the IHSA has put itself on the clock for winter sports.

At its monthly Board of Directors meeting, the governing body for high school sports in the state declared it would decide by Oct. 28 whether it would proceed with basketball, wrestling and bowling as scheduled.

Under this school year’s calendar, preseason practice is to start on Nov. 16, with schools able to play games two weeks later. But a recent surge in COVID-19 positivity rates around the state and recent comments from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that he wouldn’t be swayed by the decisions of other states to conduct high school sports have led some to wonder if gyms will remain dark this winter.

“We feel like we are making positive strides with the Illinois Department of Public Health to be allowed to conduct IHSA winter sports as scheduled,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a press release.

“We believe we have a plan to do so safely and want to provide IDPH with ample time to review the winter sports plans, and supportive data, we have provided them.”

Anderson said that they expect to have an answer from IDPH by Oct. 26, giving the IHSA a couple of days to unveil its decision for winter sports.