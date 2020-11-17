Prep Sports | IHSA to delay start of basketball

Calling it a temporary pause, the IHSA announced late Tuesday afternoon that it would delay the start of basketball season after Gov. J.B. Pritzker placed Illinois in Tier 3 mitigations at his daily COVID-19 press conference.

This means that the season won’t begin on Nov. 30 as scheduled and that teams who started practice on Monday, as they were able to do under the IHSA’s revised sports calendar year, will have to stop.

“We remain optimistic that these new mitigations, coupled with the emergence of a vaccine, will aid in creating participation opportunities in the New Year for IHSA student-athletes in winter, spring and summer sports,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said.

For now, this brings to an end a test of wills between the IHSA and the Governor’s Office. It started in late July and escalated late last month when Pritzker decreed that basketball was a high-risk sport, less than 24 hours before an IHSA Board of Directors meeting to chart a course for 2020-21.

On Oct. 28, the IHSA decided to allow schools to begin practice and play games as scheduled, provided their school districts gave approval to go against IDPH policies and the recommendations of the Governor’s Office.