Prep Sports | IHSA to delay start of basketball

Calling it a temporary pause, the IHSA announced late Tuesday afternoon that it would delay the start of basketball season after Gov. J.B. Pritzker placed Illinois in Tier 3 mitigations at his daily COVID-19 press conference.
This means that the season won’t begin on Nov. 30 as scheduled and that teams who started practice on Monday, as they were able to do under the IHSA’s revised sports calendar year, will have to stop.
“We remain optimistic that these new mitigations, coupled with the emergence of a vaccine, will aid in creating participation opportunities in the New Year for IHSA student-athletes in winter, spring and summer sports,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said.
For now, this brings to an end a test of wills between the IHSA and the Governor’s Office. It started in late July and escalated late last month when Pritzker decreed that basketball was a high-risk sport, less than 24 hours before an IHSA Board of Directors meeting to chart a course for 2020-21.
Support Local Journalism
On Oct. 28, the IHSA decided to allow schools to begin practice and play games as scheduled, provided their school districts gave approval to go against IDPH policies and the recommendations of the Governor’s Office.
After Pritzker said later that day that schools could face “legal liability” if they chose to play, the Illinois School Board of Education weighed in with a letter hinting that schools might face a loss of funding if they contravened IDPH and Governor’s Office wishes.
Pritzker then declared a day later that basketball should move to the spring. Athletic directors, coaches and other administrators around the state criticized that decision because it would put basketball in conflict with football, volleyball and boys soccer.
But with coronavirus cases spiraling dramatically since Pritzker’s announcement in late October, youth and recreational sports are basically shelved. College and professional sports aren’t affected in terms of playing games, although fans won’t be allowed.
The IHSA intends to follow through with its regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday. It invited representatives from the Governor’s Office and IDPH to attend, but was turned down by both entities.
“Today’s updated guidance will aid the board’s decision-making,” Anderson said. “IHSA schools have been exemplary in adhering to state regulations throughout this pandemic and we hope that non-school programs will hold themselves to the same standard as we all put the long-term safety and health of our citizens ahead of short-term athletic competition.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!