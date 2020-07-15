Prep Sports | IHSA will take direction from IDPH and ISBE on Return to Play plan

Those hoping for high school football next month probably won’t get their wish as the result of Tuesday’s announcement by the Illinois High School Association that it’s leaving decision-making regarding its Return to Play plans to three different governing bodies.
Officially acknowledging that the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois School Board of Education and the Governor’s Office carry more power than it does at this time, the IHSA moved to the back seat on this matter.
“We have come to understand that there needs to be a greater consistency between the guidelines for returning to learn and returning to interscholastic athletics,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson.
“We feel it is important to let IDPH and ISBE provide a consistent direction for our membership moving forward. We will wait on direction from these organizations for further guidance on our Return to Play plans.”
Anderson spoke during the spring of his fervent hope that schools would be able to play football and other sports in the fall, but also admitted that everything was on the table. His admission to a Bloomington radio station Tuesday that the idea of a 2020 football season “appears to be difficult” seems to be code for “not happening.”
The shift of power to the IDPH and ISBE throws another curveball into the proceedings. IDPH has trended more towards caution in its dealings with the IHSA, amending Phase 1 and Phase 4 on multiple occasions, even mere days after Phase 4 went into effect July 5.
Given IDPH’s recent track record and an upwards spike in COVID-19 cases over the last week that led Gov. J.B. Pritzker to warn that he wouldn’t hesitate to move the state out of Phase 4 into a tighter state of lockdown, the trends aren’t looking good for prep athletes that lost spring sports to coronavirus.
“We’ve been trying to be positive with our athletes, but we’re also being realistic and honest,” Marion athletic director Ryan Goodisky said Wednesday. “All we can control is the day-by-day right now.”
As days fall off the calendar with no definitive plan in sight, an IHSA meeting on July 22 looms large. While it’s not driving the bus in terms of making decisions, the organization still has to come up with ideas that help it salvage some kind of a sports season.
One that is gaining some momentum, at least in Southern Illinois, is a flip of the traditional seasons proposed by Roxana athletic director Mark Briggs. He wants to flip spring and fall sports, which would move baseball, softball and track to the fall while shifting football and volleyball – among others – to the spring.
“I think it’s probably our only chance to play anything this fall, realistically,” Goodisky said. “And you also look at the fact that spring sports lost their season. On one level, it would be really unfair if they lose two seasons.”
To that end, Goodisky has already instructed baseball coach Marty Manfredo and softball coach Joy Martin Neal to come up with plans for a potential fall sports season. Under Briggs’ plan, practice would start on Aug. 10 and games could start as early as Aug. 24.
Neal could be in a difficult spot if spring sports move to the fall for this school year, as she’s also the coach of junior high softball at Marion. Should Southern Illinois junior high schools vote later this month to go ahead with fall sports, Neal might have to choose between one program or the other.
Only time will tell whether she and other coaches in the area get a chance to prepare for an unusual season.
“We still believe there is a path to conducting high school athletics in the fall, like the majority of states surrounding Illinois plan to do,” Anderson said.
