Prep Sports | IHSA will take direction from IDPH and ISBE on Return to Play plan

Those hoping for high school football next month probably won’t get their wish as the result of Tuesday’s announcement by the Illinois High School Association that it’s leaving decision-making regarding its Return to Play plans to three different governing bodies.

Officially acknowledging that the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois School Board of Education and the Governor’s Office carry more power than it does at this time, the IHSA moved to the back seat on this matter.

“We have come to understand that there needs to be a greater consistency between the guidelines for returning to learn and returning to interscholastic athletics,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson.

“We feel it is important to let IDPH and ISBE provide a consistent direction for our membership moving forward. We will wait on direction from these organizations for further guidance on our Return to Play plans.”

Anderson spoke during the spring of his fervent hope that schools would be able to play football and other sports in the fall, but also admitted that everything was on the table. His admission to a Bloomington radio station Tuesday that the idea of a 2020 football season “appears to be difficult” seems to be code for “not happening.”