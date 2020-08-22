Prep Sports | Local administrators ready to attack pandemic with student safety in mind

Teachers around Southern Illinois are feeling grateful to have their students back in the classroom, according to many local administrators. Whether it’s answering a student’s raised hand or a quick email reply to a homework question, faculty members are being reintroduced to the reasons they entered teaching.
Carbondale was one of the first districts to announce a full-remote learning plan for students, while other schools opted for in-person and/or remote education. The decision for American History teacher and football coach Bryan Lee left him and his fellow staff a bit anxious and fearful amidst COVID-19.
“I think like a lot of teachers, I was apprehensive about going full-remote,” said Lee. “One of the best things about the job of teaching is getting to spend time with kids. Sometimes when you tell folks who aren’t teachers that the joy of your day is spending time in a classroom with teenage students that look at you like you’re crazy. However, the chaos and humor and joy these kids bring us makes everything worthwhile.”
The Terriers began school on Monday and Lee believes one of Carbondale’s strongest virtues is taking pride in providing for students. The planning for teachers began early in the summer, which helped allow students access to Chromebooks for at-home learning.
The process has gone about as smoothly as possible for Lee; with hopes of getting back to winning football games with his kids in the spring. The goal moving forward for Carbondale is providing students with education, athletics, college prep and the basic necessities that Lee feels a lot of kids need.
“No amount of planning and aptitude with delivering a remote instruction will ever replace the interactions inside the classroom,” said Lee. “We take pride in giving our kids the emotional and social support they need and a safe place to be.”
Athletic Director Mark Albertini believes that even though schools have a plan, there will be difficult challenges along the way. Albertini echoed that this is uncharted territory for schools and faculty. He admits nerves surrounding the health of students based on his wife’s profession as a Physician Assistant.
Albertini described the feeling of walking through the school doors on Monday in four words: Excited, proud, nervous and hopeful.
“I have friends who have gotten this virus and see how it impacts their health and well-being,” said Albertini. “We are learning so much every day and are constantly adapting to change. I know our administration, teachers, coaches and staff will rise to the challenge and make it the best for our kids.”
Herrin’s Sayler Shurtz appreciates the feeling of normalcy that in-person learning has provided in the Tigers' first two weeks back. As the school’s physical education teacher and boys basketball coach, Shurtz admitted that seeing hundreds of kids in masks every day will take some getting used to.
“It’s been great to be back,” said Shurtz. “We are being over-cautious when it comes to certain things, but for a little normalcy, it’s been worth it.”
Shurtz has even picked up a few new skills since the school acclimated online education for remote-learners. While Herrin remains one of the few districts that doesn’t permit remote-learners to participate in extracurricular activities, Shurtz believes the push for in-person learning was in the best interest of the student body.
“As a PE Teacher, we've been handcuffed a lot on what we can and cannot do,” said Shurtz. “It has led me to learn more about the technological side of teaching. We are using Google Classroom and there are a lot of cool things you can do with that online.
“Like many others, I'm into teaching because of the relationships with the people you work with and your students. I’m very happy that we decided to make an effort at in-person learning.”
Harrisburg girls basketball coach Jake Stewart has similar feelings towards the normalcy that in-person learning can provide. After being back at school for two weeks, the school has approached the learning situation slowly to make up for missed time since the coronavirus shut down schools last March.
Stewart believes having students back in the classroom is bigger than education. As a father, coach and teacher, providing his kids with a safe environment outside of home is priority No. 1.
“Speaking as a parent, I feel like my two kids need to be in front of their teacher learning,” said Stewart. “I also don’t think we talk about the social aspect side of things that going to school provides. Kids need that social interaction just as much as anything else. There has to be a way to get kids in the building and keep them in the building, safely.”
Lee described the current situation for administration as “the new reality.” His belief is that no matter how challenging times might get, teachers need to be a student’s sword and shield in a time they are struggling with so many obstacles and challenges themselves.
