Prep Sports | Local administrators ready to attack pandemic with student safety in mind

Shurtz has even picked up a few new skills since the school acclimated online education for remote-learners. While Herrin remains one of the few districts that doesn’t permit remote-learners to participate in extracurricular activities, Shurtz believes the push for in-person learning was in the best interest of the student body.

“As a PE Teacher, we've been handcuffed a lot on what we can and cannot do,” said Shurtz. “It has led me to learn more about the technological side of teaching. We are using Google Classroom and there are a lot of cool things you can do with that online.

“Like many others, I'm into teaching because of the relationships with the people you work with and your students. I’m very happy that we decided to make an effort at in-person learning.”

Harrisburg girls basketball coach Jake Stewart has similar feelings towards the normalcy that in-person learning can provide. After being back at school for two weeks, the school has approached the learning situation slowly to make up for missed time since the coronavirus shut down schools last March.

Stewart believes having students back in the classroom is bigger than education. As a father, coach and teacher, providing his kids with a safe environment outside of home is priority No. 1.