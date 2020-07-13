Prep Sports | Local schools await new guidelines from ISHA on return

An expected modification to the Illinois High School Association’s (IHSA) Phase 4 Return to Play Guidelines has forced high school athletic programs to hit the pause button as schools await word from the IHSA regarding when it’ll be safe to resume play.
The ongoing collaboration between the IHSA and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to protect student-athletes and coaches is in response to an increased number of positive cases of COVID-19 among high school teams around the state. Local schools received new guidelines from the IHSA on the morning of July 9 before the IHSA later released a new set of guidelines that evening.
Benton is just one of many school districts that have postponed summer contact days until an official update from the IHSA and IDPH is made public. Other local schools that followed suit included: Carbondale, Herrin, Fairfield, Edwards County, Christopher, Trico, Mount Carmel, Olney, Webber and Nashville boys basketball.
“We made the decision because we didn’t feel like it was safe for kids to be outside practicing in 85 degree weather wearing masks,” said Benton Athletic Director Ryan Miller. “It felt like there were school districts that didn’t agree with the way the IDPH and IHSA’s guidelines followed along with the Governor’s Restore Illinois plan.”
The official IHSA Twitter account stated in its release on July 9 that important changes will include limiting physical contact and an increased usage of masks. The former restricts schools from conducting contests against other schools in most sports, including 7-on-7 football.
“I don’t know how many more restrictions and guidelines the IHSA can set that these kids aren’t already doing,” Miller said in regards to the IHSA’s expected modifications. “We were hoping to get more news on Monday, but doing strenuous exercises while wearing masks puts the kids' health at risk. Until that goes away I don’t foresee us doing a whole lot sports-wise the rest of the summer.”
More schools like Herrin have elected to hold practices outdoors and rely more on social distancing than mask wearing. While coaches must wear masks at all times, students are not required to wear a mask while exercising or participating.
However, student-athletes at Herrin are required to wear a mask whenever not exercising or actively participating in practices. This includes arriving to practice, using the restroom and leaving practice.
“We pumped the brakes and suspended summer practices once we got guidance from the IHSA because we wanted more clarification,” said Herrin Athletic Director Andrew Anderson. “Hours later the IHSA said that if you were outdoors socially distanced you didn’t have to wear masks.
“In the meantime we are not allowing any indoor activities because of the masks. Our kids are required to arrive at practice wearing masks and then once the activity starts they can take it off.”
Herrin’s school district released a new set of guidelines on its Facebook and Twitter page that both the high school and junior high will follow. As of Monday, Herrin schools have resumed outdoor practices until the IHSA’s modified version of Phase 4 is released.
“It would be difficult for the IHSA to enforce facial coverings while participating in sports and we certainly have our concerns,” said Anderson.
Miller voiced his concerns on whatever decision the IHSA comes to.
“I’m glad that I’m not the person making these decisions because the logistics of keeping everyone safe is difficult,” said Miller. “I don’t know if there is a good answer for everyone right now, but at some point life has to move on.”
Schools like Herrin and Benton continue to follow every health measure that the IHSA has made available to the public. With the fall sports season getting closer and closer it remains to be seen if teams will ever get a chance to practice the way they did before COVID-19.
“Schools being forced to practice outside and rely on social distancing takes away a lot you can do to get better as a team,” said Miller. “I suppose kids sitting out due to health concerns could become a possibility, but at the end of the day these kids are excited to be back and want to play. If we get to that point I think it’ll be an individual decision with families.”
Anderson says that Herrin’s community is just like everybody else, “We’re just hopeful to see sports this fall.”
