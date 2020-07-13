Prep Sports | Local schools await new guidelines from ISHA on return

“I don’t know how many more restrictions and guidelines the IHSA can set that these kids aren’t already doing,” Miller said in regards to the IHSA’s expected modifications. “We were hoping to get more news on Monday, but doing strenuous exercises while wearing masks puts the kids' health at risk. Until that goes away I don’t foresee us doing a whole lot sports-wise the rest of the summer.”

More schools like Herrin have elected to hold practices outdoors and rely more on social distancing than mask wearing. While coaches must wear masks at all times, students are not required to wear a mask while exercising or participating.

However, student-athletes at Herrin are required to wear a mask whenever not exercising or actively participating in practices. This includes arriving to practice, using the restroom and leaving practice.

“We pumped the brakes and suspended summer practices once we got guidance from the IHSA because we wanted more clarification,” said Herrin Athletic Director Andrew Anderson. “Hours later the IHSA said that if you were outdoors socially distanced you didn’t have to wear masks.

“In the meantime we are not allowing any indoor activities because of the masks. Our kids are required to arrive at practice wearing masks and then once the activity starts they can take it off.”