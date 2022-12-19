Prep Sports | Local schools raise funds to help cancer patients

Four local communities have been busy raising money and lending a helping hand to cancer patients in their own backyard in recent weeks.

This past Friday night, the Benton Rangers and West Frankfort Redbirds combined efforts to help a patient from each community. Players from each boys basketball team wore pink pregame warm-up shirts that were entitled, "Rivals Forever, United Tonight" as part of a "Pink Out" game night promotion.

Lucas Roberts, teacher and coach at Benton High School, helped organize the event. He said Benton raised over $5,300 for Ms. Clydette Barnfield, a history teacher at Benton High School since 1999.

Some may recall that Barnfield was a member of the Rangerettes state championship basketball team of 1980.

"Our Benton Pep Club wanted to help Ms. Barnfield, so we sold T-shirts and sponsorships for the game with West Frankfort, while the Benton Education Association hosted a chili dinner during the game," Roberts said.

While West Frankfort did not host any specific fundraisers for the event, residents there did purchase the game T-shirts for Redbirds players and many also bought chili dinner tickets the night of the game. Some also participated in the Survivor Walk at the game.

"I think this was a special night for both communities," Roberts said. "This event would not have been a success if not for our Survivor Walk Coordinator, Linda Smith; our BEA President Lacey Hagerman; our Pep Club board; and the Benton school administration; as well as West Frankfort Assistant Superintendent of Schools and Athletic Director Brock Harris."

Roberts said that when his Pep Club learned that West Frankfort had a student - Piper Castellano - battling cancer, it donated $500 to her team of supporters.

"This was about two towns putting aside a rivalry and uniting as one to help each other," Roberts said. "It was great to see this event take place for the first time and we hope to grow it even more for next year."

MARION BLACK OUT NIGHT

Over in Marion, a "Black Out Night" is set for this Thursday when county rival, Herrin, comes to town. The event is about cancer awareness and raising funds to fight the disease.

"In late October, I contacted Herrin Athletic Director Stephanie Allen to create a blackout-themed game to help make children fighting cancer in our communities Christmases a little brighter," said Marty Cameron, who serves Marion as Student Council advisor. "Stephanie was immediately onboard."

Allen said it was a slam-dunk decision.

"It's a good rivalry game between the two schools and I'm excited about helping out," she said. "Our schools are always going to come together over a good cause like helping kids battle cancer. Of course, we wanted to do what we could. I was especially pleased that we sold about 180 shirts for the game."

Shirts were created with the same design, but different colors for each school. Silkworm did an exceptional job assisting with the design and handling the online orders, Cameron said.

The Marion student who will benefit from the fundraiser is Longfellow School kindergartner Jamir Gibbs, who on May 31, 2022 was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Jamir’s favorite things are cars, monster trucks, and racing games. He also loves riding his bike and swimming. Jamir is determined to “kick cancer's butt!” You can follow his journey on Facebook by joining his group, JamirStrong.

Jamir's mother, Amanda Miller, said she is "forever thankful for our amazing community and everything everyone has done for us. Marion is Jamir Strong!"

The Herrin student who will benefit from the fundraiser is Herrin High School freshman Wyatt Reed.

Wyatt is 15. He was diagnosed with Metastatic Ewing's Sarcoma Cancer in April 2022 and has just finished his last round of chemo. He loves elephants and Transformers and cannot wait to return to school.

Marion students Maddyn Kraus and Callahan Roper organized a Go Green Fundraiser at all Marion schools. Just by wearing green and taking donations, they raised nearly $2,500 to split between Thursday's proceeds and Gunner’s Magic Train Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Coach Gus and Janna Gillespie’s foundation in honor of their late son.

"Together, our communities raised several thousand dollars for Wyatt, Jamir, and cancer research," Cameron said. "This Thursday, we support these students in their fight. It proves that even though we are rivals on the court, we can always unite to help one another."