Prep Sports | Looking ahead to the winter schedule

“I know a few guys that have gotten together and gone to our local park to get some reps,” said Shurtz. “It’s been tough not to have any contact outside, but this will really show who is working to become a better player.”

Another challenge Shurtz sees for himself and other schools surrounds the guidelines of COVID-19. His goal for the Tigers coaching staff is to make the season as enjoyable as possible for the players.

“We understand it’s a very serious virus but it also worries me with all of the restrictions being put on these kids,” said Shurtz. “Wearing a mask and trying to have a normal basketball practice is almost impossible. Things will have to change significantly if we want to see anything that resembles a normal basketball season.”

Carbondale basketball coach Jim Miller hates the expression, but knows this is a “difficult situation for everybody.” The Terriers are requiring parent permission slips for players to participate on Tuesday's first contact day. After that happens, players still have to wear masks, even during scrimmage.

Athletes will continue adhering to temperature checks and numerous questions prior to entering the facility according to Miller. Teams will follow social distance guidelines within the facility while capping the number of kids at 50.