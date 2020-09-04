Prep Sports | Looking ahead to the winter schedule

In about two months, high school basketball will tip-off the winter sports season with a lot of uncertainty.
Coaches are ready to get to work with their players after the cancellation of summer practices and scrimmages. Teams now have 20 contact days before the start of basketball on Nov. 16. This leaves coaches less time to figure out rotations with contact days scheduled to begin on Saturday.
“September 5 is a start date that we are all looking at as of right now,” said Herrin basketball coach Sayler Shurtz. “We will use most of our contact days late September and October; those will lead up to the dead period before our official season starts.”
Herrin graduated Brandon Anthony, Luke LeQuatte, Jake Baumgarte and Reice Hartline after putting together an 18-14 record last season. Shurtz expects seniors Billy Braid and Hayden Lence to fill in those leadership spots, while junior Riley Chrostoski and sophomore Hayden Mayer try to establish roles in the rotation despite minimal playing time.
“We are a very young group and wish we had summer for these kids to play together,” said Shurtz. “I have faith though in my players and coaching staff to make the right decisions.”
With a few of his players currently running cross country, Shurtz trusts that most of his athletes have been training on their own time. Shurtz labelled that limiting contact while trying to prepare for a basketball season has been one of his teams biggest obstacles.
“I know a few guys that have gotten together and gone to our local park to get some reps,” said Shurtz. “It’s been tough not to have any contact outside, but this will really show who is working to become a better player.”
Another challenge Shurtz sees for himself and other schools surrounds the guidelines of COVID-19. His goal for the Tigers coaching staff is to make the season as enjoyable as possible for the players.
“We understand it’s a very serious virus but it also worries me with all of the restrictions being put on these kids,” said Shurtz. “Wearing a mask and trying to have a normal basketball practice is almost impossible. Things will have to change significantly if we want to see anything that resembles a normal basketball season.”
Carbondale basketball coach Jim Miller hates the expression, but knows this is a “difficult situation for everybody.” The Terriers are requiring parent permission slips for players to participate on Tuesday's first contact day. After that happens, players still have to wear masks, even during scrimmage.
Athletes will continue adhering to temperature checks and numerous questions prior to entering the facility according to Miller. Teams will follow social distance guidelines within the facility while capping the number of kids at 50.
“As coaches, we do this for the challenges and unknowns that exist,” said Miller. “We are pretty confident that we can get that job done. After losing nine players, I think that we can put together a team that is competitive while keeping everybody safe.”
Miller noted Carbondale encourages athletes to participate in multiple sports, but for his basketball team, the kids are usually playing football at this time. With football tryouts beginning next week and volleyball using facilities, the challenge Miller’s team faces is staying organized and building team chemistry.
“I’m excited with the incoming freshman we have but during the summer months is when we learn if they’re mentally ready,” said Miller. “Some kids are already physically ready but it’s important to find out if they’re mentally ready before throwing them into the fire.”
Miller enters his 22nd season at Carbondale with over 400 wins in his career. Rebuilding and retooling is something he said he’s accustomed to doing, only this time around it’s happening during a pandemic. His same principles apply when trying to build team chemistry in the locker room.
“Chemistry is about trust,” said Miller. “I tell the kids in game, don’t do anything that your teammates wouldn’t expect you to do and just be steady with who you are. It’s worked for me in the past and I’m hoping it can again.”
