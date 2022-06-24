Prep Sports | Marion welcomes new soccer, cross country coaches

MARION — Scott Gill and Girolamo Intravaia have been added to the coaching staff at Marion High School. Gill takes over the boys cross country program, while Intravaia will oversee the boys soccer team.

Gill, a 1982 graduate of MHS who competed in track and cross country not only for the Wildcats in his youth but also for the Salukis, replaces Mykel Gary as head coach.

"Being named head coach means a lot to me," Gill said. "It's kind of special, like a dream come true as I am able to coach where I used to compete."

Gill, a retired UPS worker, said the plan for the summer is to begin building endurance for his athletes.

"We'll start running some miles up hills and such and then work on speed later in the summer," he said. "I have about 10 athletes out for cross country at this time, but I am pretty confident we will get those numbers up 15 or 20 by the end of the summer."

Gill said junior Dylon Nalley will be counted on to help lead the squad. Nalley placed fourth at the state meet in the 3200 meters this past spring.

Intravaia is a 2001 Johnston City High School graduate who works as a safety director for Samron Midwest Contracting in Murphysboro. He served as an assistant coach to Rob Underwood last year at Marion.

"I love the game of soccer and believe I have a lot to bring to the table in terms of knowledge and experience," Intravaia said. "I can't wait to get started. I think we have a lot of talented kids back on the team with good depth. We only graduated one senior - Nate Dampier.

"I want us to be the team that gives everyone trouble," Intravaia continued. "I expect us to contend for the conference championship."

Intravaia said he is lining up some strong competition for his squad, including matches in the St. Louis and Champaign areas.

"I am 100% dedicated to this program at Marion and will do everything I can to help these kids become better players and play college soccer if they want."

Intravaia and his twin brother, Carlo, who will assist Girolamo, grew up playing club soccer for years with the Marion Hawks. Girolamo went on to play college ball at Danville Community College.

"I plan on teaching our kids better footwork with the ball and better passing skills," he said. "If you can control the ball, you get better scoring opportunities."

MHS Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky said both new coaches will make an impact with their programs.

"I didn't know a whole lot about Coach Gill until he moved back to the area," Goodisky said. "Chico Castellano (MHS boys track coach) is really good friends with Scott and told me that he wanted to bring Scott in as his assistant coach for track. He told me Scott was a great long distance runner from Marion back in the day. So, I got him in here for an interview and really liked his personality. He's a great fit. Coming from Marion is a bonus."

Goodisky said he saw the Wildcats' middle- and long-distance runners make consistent improvement throughout the spring under the guidance of Gill.

"The kids just got better and better toward the end of the season and Dylon Nalley ended up placing at the state meet," Goodisky said. "You never know about coaching and teaching until you get in season, but I knew we were on to something when I saw the times dropping. And I had kids come up to me during lunch hour putting in their two cents for Coach Gill to be the new cross country coach. Parents were telling me the same. I knew then he was definitely our guy."

Goodisky said Intravaia is another perfect fit for the Wildcats.

"I've known Girolamo since we were in high school. I went to Zeigler-Royalton and he went to Johnston City, but we had mutual friends," Goodisky said. "We hired Girolamo as an assistant to Coach Underwood last season and he and his brother, Carlo, made a huge impact on the team. They both put in a lot of extra time with their coaching, opening up the gym for the kids to work on weight training and cardio. And when Coach Underwood resigned, Girolamo expressed interest in the job immediately."

The Wildcats finished 11-9-1 this past spring while playing many underclassmen.

"I'm excited about the direction of our boys soccer program," Goodisky said. "We finished third in the conference and I think we're going to get better and better these next couple of years. Both Girolamo and Carlo will do an exceptional job. Those guys have been around soccer for a long time. They know what they're doing."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0