Prep Sports | Mask mandate to affect volleyball again

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said Wednesday that the decision wouldn’t stop him or the state’s governing body for high school athletics from going all-in with the start of fall sports.

“Illinois high school student-athletes and coaches have been resilient in dealing with myriad mitigations and unexpected changes over the past year,” he said in a press release. “We hope all Illinoisans do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 so we can quickly move beyond this and remove masks from indoor athletic events.”

Pritzker’s decree marks the third straight school year that coronavirus has impacted. Its arrival in March 2020 wiped out the boys state basketball tournaments. Goreville was 19 hours from playing its Class 1A semifinal in Peoria when tournament officials told it and the other semifinal participants that the event was canceled.

Spring sports were also canceled as the result of the pandemic. The 2020-21 school year started with only low-risk sports like golf, cross country and girls tennis being played. Football, volleyball and boys soccer were moved to the spring.

Basketball season started more than two months late, getting the blessing to go in early February for a six-week season. The fall sports that were moved to a “spring” season played from mid-March to late-April.