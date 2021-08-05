Prep Sports | Mask mandate to affect volleyball again

For Nashville volleyball coach Josh Konkel, Wednesday’s announcement of a mask mandate by Governor J.B. Pritzker barely registered on his personal news meter.
“I don’t see it being a big deal,” he said. “I kind of joked with the other coaches that I would wear one anyway so that the refs don’t know what I’m saying.”
Konkel’s comments aside, Pritzker’s decision to have all children K-12 wear masks in Illinois schools figures to have an effect on his sport. The mandate covers all indoor activities, including high school sports games or practices.
However, the decision doesn’t affect athletes in outdoor sports for the fall, such as football, cross country, golf, boys soccer and girls tennis. They won’t be required to don masks for either practices or games.
Schools can also open football stadiums, gyms and other athletic facilities to full capacity. Fans who attend volleyball matches must wear masks, as do officials, coaches and other game personnel. That would include official scorers and clock operators.
Pritzker opted for the mandate in light of a recent rise in COVID-19 rates around the state, thanks to the Delta variant that can even affect those who are fully vaccinated. Most counties in Southern Illinois have seen upticks in case rates and hospitalizations.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said Wednesday that the decision wouldn’t stop him or the state’s governing body for high school athletics from going all-in with the start of fall sports.
“Illinois high school student-athletes and coaches have been resilient in dealing with myriad mitigations and unexpected changes over the past year,” he said in a press release. “We hope all Illinoisans do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 so we can quickly move beyond this and remove masks from indoor athletic events.”
Pritzker’s decree marks the third straight school year that coronavirus has impacted. Its arrival in March 2020 wiped out the boys state basketball tournaments. Goreville was 19 hours from playing its Class 1A semifinal in Peoria when tournament officials told it and the other semifinal participants that the event was canceled.
Spring sports were also canceled as the result of the pandemic. The 2020-21 school year started with only low-risk sports like golf, cross country and girls tennis being played. Football, volleyball and boys soccer were moved to the spring.
Basketball season started more than two months late, getting the blessing to go in early February for a six-week season. The fall sports that were moved to a “spring” season played from mid-March to late-April.
Newly-minted “summer” sports like baseball, softball, track and field, boys tennis and girls soccer were joined by wrestling for seasons that lasted into June. All but wrestling got to hold full IHSA state series and crown state champions.
The ability of the IHSA to hold full fall sports seasons isn’t a sure thing unless case and hospitalization rates start trending down. Pritzker has angered some people around the state with his tendency to side with data and science over feelings and emotions. His stance is unlikely to change if the numbers don’t improve.
For now, Konkel will just worry about what he can control.
“I’m going to do whatever it is we need to do in order to play,” he said. “We survived it last year. I just think the kids want to play.”