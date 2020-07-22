Prep Sports | Meeting between IHSA, IDPH and ISBE regarding fall season is set for Friday

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson revealed the IHSA’s plans for the week that include a meeting with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) to discuss the fall sports season on Friday.
Anderson said in an email to media members, “The Illinois High School Association will take part in a roundtable discussion with leaders from IDPH & ISBE on Friday, July 24. We expect this meeting will provide important guidance on how the IHSA will proceed with fall sports. As a result, we have postponed the IHSA Board Meeting scheduled for July 22 until July 29.”
The meeting is scheduled 17 days before the first official day of fall practice for schools, which is set for Aug. 10. The IHSA announced on July 14 that it will defer to the IDPH, ISBE, and the Governor’s Office on all its Return to Play Guidelines moving forward, which was put in order to provide a consistent direction for IHSA schools to navigate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The IHSA has since waited on direction from these organizations for further guidance on Return to Play plans for the 2020-21 school year. During that time, school’s have been conducting practices under the IHSA’s Phase 4 Return to Play Guidelines that includes limited contact days under strict health screenings.
High school athletes and coaches have been instructed to wear protective masks when entering practices and to have their temperature taken. Once an athlete begins physical activity, they are permitted by the IHSA to remove their masks until they are finished.
Teams are allowed to work in groups of up to 50 individuals as long as each individual is socially distanced by at least six feet. This came after weeks of practicing in pods of up to nine people before the IHSA updated its guidelines to go along with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plans.
“I’m guessing that this has been a tough decision for the IHSA because they need to follow guidelines to keep everybody safe,” said Harrisburg Athletic Director Greg Langley. “We went into Phase 4 and then shortly after received an email that things changed. At times it’s like we’re all reading the same book, but we’re never on the same page.”
Langley added that much like every other school, he and his coaching staff are taking things one stride at a time.
“We understand that we’re going to have to go along with whatever the ISBE, IDPH and Governor’s Office decides,” said Langley.
Carbondale Athletic Director Mark Albertini received an email from Anderson that made it seem like the IHSA could already have a plan in place to move some fall sports to the spring.
“I received an email from Craig Anderson that said the IHSA plans on moving some sports to the spring,” said Albertini. “What he didn’t say was that it’ll probably be football, soccer and volleyball because those are the big contact sports in the fall.
“I’m worried about playing sports in the spring because there’s no telling if there will be a vaccine for this virus by then. We only know this virus at 60 degrees and warmer... what’s that going to look like during the colder months?”
Albertini has spoken with multiple ADs in the area and there’s a mutual feeling that the IHSA is delaying the inevitable. Albertini feels that any model the IHSA has to move fall sports over to the spring should have been approved weeks ago.
“The reality of things is that this is the new normal and the IHSA doesn’t want to say there won’t be sports this fall,” said Albertini. “It’s frustrating because I’ll go out and see other people in public not wearing masks, which is keeping my kids from having their senior year. The only thing I can tell these kids at this point is that there is still a chance for them to play in the spring.”
The Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association was expected to make a decision on Monday, July 20 regarding fall sports, but SIJHSAA Executive Director Greg Hale announced on Tuesday that decision has been postponed to Aug. 3.
“Due to lack of guidelines from the Governor’s Office and the Illinois Department of Public Health, no action was taken,” Hale released on the SIJHSAA website. “A decision of this magnitude needs the most current information to make a decision that is best for all involved.”
The SIJHSAA’s announcement on Monday is expected to provide schools information regarding the Fall Sport State Series of Baseball, Softball, Girls Cross Country and Boys Cross Country.
