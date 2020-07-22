Prep Sports | Meeting between IHSA, IDPH and ISBE regarding fall season is set for Friday

“I’m worried about playing sports in the spring because there’s no telling if there will be a vaccine for this virus by then. We only know this virus at 60 degrees and warmer... what’s that going to look like during the colder months?”

Albertini has spoken with multiple ADs in the area and there’s a mutual feeling that the IHSA is delaying the inevitable. Albertini feels that any model the IHSA has to move fall sports over to the spring should have been approved weeks ago.

“The reality of things is that this is the new normal and the IHSA doesn’t want to say there won’t be sports this fall,” said Albertini. “It’s frustrating because I’ll go out and see other people in public not wearing masks, which is keeping my kids from having their senior year. The only thing I can tell these kids at this point is that there is still a chance for them to play in the spring.”

The Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association was expected to make a decision on Monday, July 20 regarding fall sports, but SIJHSAA Executive Director Greg Hale announced on Tuesday that decision has been postponed to Aug. 3.