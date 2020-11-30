Prep Sports Notebook | Athletes adapt to new normal, Eldorado Holiday Tournament canceled

When all four ink with their new programs, Layne will have sent 40 players off to the next level. But this quartet give Layne a new distinction of sorts. He’ll have four college signees before he coaches his first Panther match in March, assuming the IHSA will be allowed to play its spring sports season by then by the Governor’s Office and IDPH.

“Maybe that will extend the honeymoon period for a bit,” Layne quipped.

EHT CANCELED

One of the longest-running holiday tournaments in Illinois finally had to concede defeat to the coronavirus on Monday.

The Eldorado Holiday Tournament, which enjoyed a 55-year run without interruption, will be canceled for this season. Organizers plan to return from Dec. 27-29, 2021 with the same teams and even the same officials.

Even Centralia’s 78-year old event had to throw in the towel for this year. If there is a basketball season, schools can still hold “shootouts,” although they’ll be required to clear the gym between games in order to sanitize.

IHSA PLANS