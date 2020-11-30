Prep Sports Notebook | Athletes adapt to new normal, Eldorado Holiday Tournament canceled

Mike Layne has sent a lot of players off to school for a lot of years, so the new Pinckneyville volleyball coach is pretty wise to recruiting trends.
On Monday morning, as he announced that four Panther seniors will sign junior college scholarships on Thursday, Layne said that he believes junior college is becoming a safer landing spot than a four-year school because of new NCAA legislation inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With college sports’ governing body deciding to give all athletes an extra year of eligibility, Layne said high school athletes and their coaches must adapt to the new “normal.”
“This is a tidal wave, and it’s just now gathering strength,” he said. “College coaches are going to keep their players around if they can. So there’s going to be fewer scholarships at four-year schools this year, and maybe for a while.”
Layne’s comments echo those of Nashville baseball star Gavin Baldwin. In May, after sifting through multiple Power 5 offers, the powerful Baldwin verbally committed with John A. Logan. Baldwin said the NCAA’s decision to give athletes an extra year factored into his choice.
The Pinckneyville seniors following Baldwin’s lead are Grace Numi (Rend Lake), Payton Morgan (Wabash Valley), Bella Pasquino (Lincoln Land) and Chloe Yates (Frontier). Layne said at least one or two of those players could have signed with a Division I school.
When all four ink with their new programs, Layne will have sent 40 players off to the next level. But this quartet give Layne a new distinction of sorts. He’ll have four college signees before he coaches his first Panther match in March, assuming the IHSA will be allowed to play its spring sports season by then by the Governor’s Office and IDPH.
“Maybe that will extend the honeymoon period for a bit,” Layne quipped.
EHT CANCELED
One of the longest-running holiday tournaments in Illinois finally had to concede defeat to the coronavirus on Monday.
The Eldorado Holiday Tournament, which enjoyed a 55-year run without interruption, will be canceled for this season. Organizers plan to return from Dec. 27-29, 2021 with the same teams and even the same officials.
Even Centralia’s 78-year old event had to throw in the towel for this year. If there is a basketball season, schools can still hold “shootouts,” although they’ll be required to clear the gym between games in order to sanitize.
IHSA PLANS
Next on the agenda for the IHSA in regards to basketball is a special meeting of its Board of Directors on Wednesday to discuss possible directions for a season.
Monday was to be the official start of the season, but the IHSA put that on hold on Nov. 19 after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and IDPH advised against playing due to increasing COVID-19 rates throughout the state.
The options available to the IHSA are to allow schools to resume non-contact practices with limited numbers in the gym or to continue the pause in activity. Realistically, the only way it can hope to crank up full basketball activity is if the Governor’s Office or IDPH pivot from their stance of trusting numbers and data over coaches’ desires to start the season. That seems unlikely.
WINTERS SIGNS
Du Quoin baseball standout Brian Winters recently signed with John A. Logan, where he expects to play the outfield. Winters batted .280 as a sophomore for the Indians in 2019 and stole 23 bases, an illustration of his excellent speed.
Winters lost his junior year of high school ball to the pandemic, but was able to play summer ball for two different teams, which boosted his stock to the point that he was able to ink with Logan.
