Prep Sports Notebook | Boys basketball postseason pairings revealed

The postseason began for high school girls basketball teams Saturday and sectional matchups will be decided Thursday, but we also now know the paths for the boys basketball regionals that begin this weekend and where they lead after those pairings were released Friday.

Here is a rundown for the area tournaments that eventually lead to the banking arenas — that’s the Banterra Center in Carbondale for Class 1A and 2A teams and the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield in Class 3A — for Super-Sectionals to determine state final berths.

All regional semifinal games mentioned from hereafter will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, with all regional championship games slated for Friday, Feb. 25.

Sectional semifinal games will either be March 1 or March 2, with championships handed out on March 4.

Class 1A

The goal for the area small schools is to get to the Okawville Sectional from the regionals hosted by Woodlawn, Egyptian, Gallatin County and Elverado, then fight for the right to play at Banterra Center on March 7.

Steeleville (22-6) earned one of the top seeds and hosts Grayville in one of four games Saturday as part of the Woodlawn Regional, with the winner getting either Okawville or Webber Township. Woodlawn travels to Wayne City and will need a win to get to its own semifinals against either Waltonville or Edwards County.

The semifinals at Elverado will be determined after No. 2 seed Christopher (19-7) plays Zeigler-Royalton, Trico travels to New Athens, Elverado plays at Sesser-Valier and Thompsonville visits Marissa-Coulterville.

The Egyptian Regional is a great one and begins with the host Pharaohs traveling to Cairo, Dongola playing Cobden (18-6), Goreville (20-8) hosting Shawnee and Century playing at Crab Orchard (19-5), leading to a possible Goreville vs. Crab Orchard dandy semifinal.

If Gallatin County wants to play at the Hawks’ Nest in its own semifinals, it has to knock off Hardin County in Elizabethtown first, then will meet either Galatia or NCOE. The other games Saturday feature top-seed Meridian (18-11) hosting Joppa and Pope County traveling to Carrier Mills-Stonefort.

The other Super-Sectional team will come from the Effingham St. Anthony Sectional, which includes the winners of the regionals at Arcola, Patoka, Dieterich and Strasburg. The top picks in that bracket are Altamont and Tuscola, with Macon Meridian and Effingham St. Anthony drawing the No. 2 seeds.

Class 2A

Carterville is a sectional host and presents the winners of the regionals at Trenton Wesclin, Eldorado, West Frankfort and Du Quoin. The survivor plays on SIU’s court also on March 7.

Trenton’s regional has a monster field with both Breese Central (24-5) and Breese Mater Dei already with semifinal slots and Central getting the winner of Belleville Althoff and Freeburg. Wesclin has to win at Columbia (22-7) to face Mater Dei.

The Du Quoin Regional will also produce an unfortunate elimination as Nashville (22-4) and Pinckneyville (21-4) are already in the semifinals, hoping for a rematch in the title game. Nashville’s semifinal opponent will either be Chester or Red Bud, while Pinckneyville awaits the winner of Sparta and Du Quoin.

Murphysboro (24-2) is the top seed at the West Frankfort Regional and gets either Johnston City or Anna-Jonesboro in the semifinals at Max Morris Gymnasium. The other quarterfinal game has West Frankfort traveling to rival Benton, with the winner advancing to face Carterville in the other semifinal.

It’s another loaded field hoping to survive at Eldorado’s Duff-Kingston Gymnasium as Carmi-White County plays at Eldorado first for the chance to play No. 2-seed Massac County, while Vienna tangles with Harrisburg with the winner getting Hamilton County (25-3) in the other semifinal.

The other team at Banterra Center will come from the Flora Sectional, which contains the regional winners from Arthur, Greenville, Pana and Robinson.

Fairfield (19-10) is in the Robinson Regional as a No. 3 seed and could possibly meet second-seeded Mount Carmel (19-8) in the semifinals. The top seeds went to Teutopolis (22-7) and Pana (26-3), with Alton Marquette drawing the other No. 2.

Class 3A

Teams hoping to get to Springfield first need to get to the Highland Sectional, which includes regional winners from Centralia, Chatham Glenwood, Olney Richland County and Cahokia.

The semifinals are already set in Olney, where the host Tigers face Effingham, to be followed by Marion (13-13) taking on Mascoutah in a rematch from the Black Diamond Harley-Davidson Shootout.

Centralia’s regional begins with Carbondale traveling to Waterloo on Saturday, with the winner playing Centralia (25-3) in the semifinals Wednesday. The second game is another rematch with Mount Vernon taking on Herrin (19-6).

East St. Louis is lurking at the Cahokia Regional, which also includes Jerseyville and Highland in a semifinal pairing. The Flyers get either Cahokia or Triad. At Chatham, the semifinals are set with Glenwood vs. Civic Memorial and Taylorville vs. Jacksonville.

Conference crowns

Hamilton County clinched the East side of the Black Diamond Conference, while it’s still a mess in the West with Goreville, Vienna and Sesser-Valier still in the hunt; Murphysboro and Nashville have clinched at least a share of the respective Ohio and Mississippi divisions of the River-to-River Conference; Cobden and Meridian are still fighting it out for the South Egyptian Conference title, both with 5-0 marks; Crab Orchard and Hardin County are still scrapping for the Greater Egyptian Conference title, both with 6-0 records; Centralia claimed the South Seven crown and has a chance for an unblemished sweep Wednesday night at Carbondale.

Bowling

Anna-Jonesboro’s girls bowling team knocked over 5,593 pins and finished in third place at the Mount Vernon Sectional to advance to the state tournament as a team. Madi Hawk led the way with 1,271 pins, followed by Olivia Myers (1,074), Whitley Quick (1,121), Jaden Ebberts (1,087) and Sara Snisi (1,040).

Herrin finished 10th and did not advance. Collinsville was the sectional champion with 5,775 pins. Also qualifying for state were Salem and Belleville East. Mount Vernon’s Makayla Storment advanced as an individual with 1,267 pins.

Wrestling

For a recap of wrestling sectionals, visit thesouthern.com for a full story which was posted Saturday evening. In short, the region is sending 28 qualifiers to the state tournaments in Champaign.

