Prep Sports Notebook | Brown answers the question: On, Wisconsin

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, Johnston City’s Austin Brown answered the question many football fans around Southern Illinois have asked for about a year now.
On, Wisconsin.
Brown sifted through nearly two dozen scholarship offers from FBS programs before picking the Badgers over Illinois. Considered a four-star recruit by some online services, Brown was the most heavily-recruited FBS prospect in this part of the state since Carterville’s Luke Ford picked Georgia in December 2017.
Ironically, Brown and Ford could have been teammates if Brown had chosen the Fighting Illini and new coach Bret Bielema. Ford transferred from Georgia after his freshman year and opted for Illinois, but wasn’t allowed to play by the NCAA in 2019 and then caught just two passes in eight games last year as the tight end position was under-utilized.
Brown was recruited hard by Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, a former NFL safety who saw a player that checks off the boxes the Badgers want in a player. A smart athlete with speed and a willingness to play physically, Brown helped the Indians go 6-0 in their spring season.
On defense, Brown logged 36 tackles, two pass breakups and two tackles for loss as a safety. He rushed for 1,126 yards and scored 14 touchdowns on the ground as a quarterback while making strides as a passer.
Brown’s recruiting blew up in the spring. Big 12 regular season champion Iowa State was the first to offer, setting off a flash-fire of interest. Michigan, Iowa, Northwestern and Boston College also delivered offers.
Illinois made a spirited late push after Bielema was hired to succeed Lovie Smith. The Illini made it clear Brown was a priority. But in the end, Brown went with the sure thing.
The Badgers have earned 19 consecutive bowl berths, the third-longest streak in the country behind only Georgia and Oklahoma. For most of the last 30 years, they’ve consistently won whether Barry Alvarez, Bielema or current coach Paul Chryst has run the show.
They went 4-3 in a COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign, closing it with a 42-28 victory over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C..
LOOKING AHEAD
Just over a month from now, high school football practice begins. It will have been about 3 ½ months after teams closed their short spring seasons.
Week 1 is scheduled for Aug. 27, which means the return of the Carbondale-Murphysboro rivalry that the pandemic canceled in the spring. The teams will play for the first time since 2019, when the Terriers rallied for a 32-29 victory after trailing 29-12 in the third quarter.
One early-season game that should be on everyone’s calendar takes place on Sept. 10, when Fairfield visits Johnston City in what could be the game of the year in the Black Diamond Conference.
The Mules matched the Indians’ 6-0 mark this spring, although they were forced to scramble to play at Harrisburg on April 16 after their scheduled game at Vienna-Goreville was canceled.
Fairfield has won 34 straight games against BDC teams. Are Brown and Johnston City the star and team capable of breaking that streak?
NOMINATIONS SOUGHT
The Southern Illinoisan is currently accepting nominations from area schools for our Scholar-Athlete of the Year, which will be named on July 31.
Schools are allowed to choose one male and one female for consideration, emphasizing their accomplishments on the playing field, in the classroom and in the community. The boy and girl with the best combination of credentials will win the award.
Send nominations to bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or braden.fogal@thesouthern.com. Nominations will be accepted until July 24.
Last year’s winners were Jake Baumgarte of Herrin and Lydia Miller of Harrisburg. In 2019, Jack Butler (Carbondale) and Karsyn Davis (Harrisburg) won the awards.