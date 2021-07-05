Prep Sports Notebook | Brown answers the question: On, Wisconsin

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, Johnston City’s Austin Brown answered the question many football fans around Southern Illinois have asked for about a year now.

On, Wisconsin.

Brown sifted through nearly two dozen scholarship offers from FBS programs before picking the Badgers over Illinois. Considered a four-star recruit by some online services, Brown was the most heavily-recruited FBS prospect in this part of the state since Carterville’s Luke Ford picked Georgia in December 2017.

Ironically, Brown and Ford could have been teammates if Brown had chosen the Fighting Illini and new coach Bret Bielema. Ford transferred from Georgia after his freshman year and opted for Illinois, but wasn’t allowed to play by the NCAA in 2019 and then caught just two passes in eight games last year as the tight end position was under-utilized.

Brown was recruited hard by Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, a former NFL safety who saw a player that checks off the boxes the Badgers want in a player. A smart athlete with speed and a willingness to play physically, Brown helped the Indians go 6-0 in their spring season.